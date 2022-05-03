Don't miss our longest total moon eclipse in 33 years: Sky Watch

On the night of May 15-16, the eastern U.S. will get our first total eclipse of the moon since January 2019 — and the longest fully visible to us since August 1989.

Every total lunar eclipse is an event of real fascination and beauty. But the one that starts late on the evening of May 15 — a Sunday — and ends with the midnight hour of May 16 is likely to be an extra-special one, possibly even the best we’ll see this decade.

Preparation

The most interesting parts of the eclipse will happen between 10:28 p.m. and 12:54 a.m. EDT, though before and after there are certainly some interesting sights you might want to catch.

The bottom line is that as long as you can see fairly low in the south sky from your house, you could observe the eclipse from home, coming outside to check the sights every so many minutes.

Let me emphasize that many of the greatest glories of total lunar eclipses are seen with the naked eye and binoculars. But if you also want telescopic views, you can get free looks that night through some of New Jersey’s finest telescopes at the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s “Skywatch” at Belleplain State Forest. For information on the Skywatch (including if the weather is good enough that night to hold it), go to www.sjac.us

Timetable

Lunar eclipses always occur at full moon because that is when the moon, in some months, forms a straight enough sun-Earth-moon line for the moon to pass right through Earth’s shadow.

Earth has two parts to its shadow, the lighter outer shadow called the “penumbra” and the central, darker shadow called the “umbra.” The moon’s eastern, basically lower-left edge starts entering the penumbra at 9:31 that night, but the moon doesn’t get far enough into the penumbra for a touch of shade to become visible at that edge of the moon until about 10 p.m.

10:28 P.M.: Partial stage of eclipse begins. The lower-left edge of the moon now begins to enter the umbra, which can be seen as a dark bite with the naked eye in a few minutes. Soon after, you can appreciate the curved edge of the umbra advancing across more and more of the moon. What you are seeing then is direct visual proof that Earth is round.

11 P.M.-11:29 P.M.: Stars begin to come out by the hundreds and color appears in the shadow. As more and more of the full moon is covered with shadow, huge numbers of stars begin to come out in the ever-darkening sky — if the sky is clear and you’re observing far from city light pollution. And within the shadow color, usually red or orange, begins to appear.

11:29 P.M.-12:54 a.m. Total eclipse. Why does the moon not just black out when it is completely covered with Earth’s central shadow? Because Earth’s atmosphere bends the reddened light of all Earth’s sunrises and sunsets at once into the shadow and therefore onto the totally eclipsed moon. There is a chance that aerosols from volcanic eruptions of recent months could produce darker and eerier hues at this eclipse. In telescopes, watch for stars go behind the moon’s edge during the total eclipse (best time may be around 11:45 p.m.).

Mid-eclipse will happen at 12:12 a.m. It’s the best time to judge how dark an eclipse this one is. Not too far lower left from the moon will be the reddish bright star Antares, heart of Scorpius the Scorpion. Will the out-of-focus image of Antares appear dimmer or brighter than the out-of-focus moon? Note that since the moon is passing slightly south of the umbra’s center, the north part of the moon is likely to be darkest.

12:54 AM. The moon starts leaving umbra. The umbra marches back across the moon’s face from 12:54 a.m. to 1:56 a.m., after which only a trace of the penumbra is still visible on the moon until about 2:30 a.m. You can report to me your observations at fcschaaf@gmail.com.