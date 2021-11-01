Don't let time change disrupt your sleep: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Healthy sleep tips

Setting clocks back an hour doesn’t have to mess up your sleep schedule and circadian rhythm. Here are some tips to help you adjust:

One of the biggest mistakes many people make during our fall time change is staying up later because they’re getting an “extra” hour of sleep. Again, your internal clock is likely to wake you up early Sunday (or in the coming days), so don’t count on an extra hour.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends:

Try to get as much late afternoon sun exposure before switching your clocks back, and as much morning sun as possible after switching the clocks to help ease the transition. Your circadian rhythms are largely dependent on light exposure. To reset each day, they must be synchronized with natural light-darkness cycles in order to ensure healthy, high-quality sleep.

Wait to change your clocks until it is time to get ready for bed, setting your clocks back one hour.

Wake up Sunday at your standard time.