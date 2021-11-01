Don't let time change disrupt your sleep: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Time shifts can take a toll on our sleep.
Adjusting to changes in sleep patterns is hard on your body, especially because your internal clock keeps on ticking regardless of changes, including Daylight Saving Time (DST).
The upcoming shift from DST forces you to move your clocks back one hour. And while you will be “gaining” an hour, this action can throw off your circadian rhythm — your internal clock — which plays a major role in helping control your sleep and many other biological processes.
One of the biggest misconceptions about winding the clocks back an hour on the first Sunday in November is that you get more sleep. But disturbing a person’s circadian rhythm by even one hour is a dramatic event with potential health consequences.
And for those who may get what seems like an “extra” hour of sleep, the following week often finds them waking up earlier, having more difficulty falling asleep and more likely to wake up during the night.
There is ample evidence of the negative, short-term consequences of seasonal time changes. A lack of sleep caused by the time change has been linked to troubling trends that can affect thinking, decision-making, mood disorders, productivity and upticks in heart problems and motor vehicle collisions.
It also can impact longer-term disturbances in the circadian rhythm that have been linked to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as increased cancer rates and other diseases.
Healthy sleep tips
Setting clocks back an hour doesn’t have to mess up your sleep schedule and circadian rhythm. Here are some tips to help you adjust:
One of the biggest mistakes many people make during our fall time change is staying up later because they’re getting an “extra” hour of sleep. Again, your internal clock is likely to wake you up early Sunday (or in the coming days), so don’t count on an extra hour.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends:
Try to get as much late afternoon sun exposure before switching your clocks back, and as much morning sun as possible after switching the clocks to help ease the transition. Your circadian rhythms are largely dependent on light exposure. To reset each day, they must be synchronized with natural light-darkness cycles in order to ensure healthy, high-quality sleep.
Wait to change your clocks until it is time to get ready for bed, setting your clocks back one hour.
Wake up Sunday at your standard time.
On Sunday after the time change, go to bed at your normal bedtime, which will be an hour earlier. This earlier time can help reset your sleep schedule to transition, and you may even gain additional sleep time. Overall, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day — including weekends — helps prepare you for time changes. Plan to get at least seven hours of sleep each night before and after transitioning to or from the time change.
Sleep experts agree that the best strategy to manage most sleep disturbances is to maintain (or improve) “sleep hygiene” — the practices and routines you undergo before bedtime that influence sleep, for better or worse.
To ease the transition of the time change, avoid caffeine up to four hours before bedtime. Also, refrain from consuming alcohol before bed. While drinking can cause you to feel sleepy initially, alcohol also causes sleep disruptions and leads to poor sleep quality. Heavy dinners and snacks before bedtime can also negatively affect how well you sleep that night.
The Sleep Foundation highlights key points:
Spend time outdoors in the days before and following the time change, underscoring again that the natural light is a driving force behind your circadian rhythms. Exposure to sunlight can alleviate the feelings of tiredness during the day that often accompany time changes. Time outside during the day also suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone released in the evening to help you feel tired and ready for bed.
Nap in moderation. If you’re experiencing sleep debt because of DST, you may find some relief by taking short naps during the day. However, naps should not exceed 20 minutes in length; otherwise, you may wake up feeling groggy.
Adjusting the time by one hour may not seem like too drastic a change, but there are troubling trends, and some studies have suggested the circadian misalignment may become a chronic or permanent condition. If you don’t adapt to the time change, speak to your doctor.
Your sleep is vital to every aspect of your health and well-being!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
