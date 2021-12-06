Don't let stress disrupt your happy holidays

No matter what your traditions are and the rich offerings of joy during this season, the potential of added stress comes.

According to a poll by the American Psychological Association, while the holidays are welcomed as a joyful time, a whopping 90% of Americans reported they feel added stress during this time of the year. The good news is that there are ways to manage the stress and maximize the cheer and memories!

Planning is key. Start by setting realistic boundaries with your time. Keep a list and rank projects and events by “must do,” “nice to do,” or “does not need to” be done. Don’t stress if you don’t get past what “must” be done.

Steer clear from “too much.” The temptation to overindulge in spending, rich desserts or alcohol can cause many people the lasting stress of dealing with consequences (debt, weight gain, memories of embarrassing behavior) that can linger long after the season is over.

Stick to a budget. Gifts for loved ones, co-workers, teachers, and others — along with decorations and more — add up! Research shows the best way to manage holiday spending is by creating a budget and sticking to it.