Do you really need an annual flu shot?: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Annually tracked, the influenza virus has a harsh, established history of causing millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths every year. This year, we’re already seeing earlier than usual increases in influenza activity.

Experts are raising concerns that a perfect storm of factors could lead to a severe influenza season, as COVID public-health measures (like face masks and regular surface cleanings) have eased — in addition to a lessened population immunity over the past couple of years. Together, it could make it easier for the flu to spread broadly.

An annual flu vaccine remains the first and best protection against the influenza virus and getting an annual flu shot each year has a proven track record for:

Saving lives and helping to prevent serious illness, thereby decreasing hospitalizations and sick days

Protecting those who cannot get vaccinated (children under 6 months of age, people with allergies to flu shot components, or who have had a history of Guillan-Barre

Why annual flu shots are important

Flu viruses change, and last year’s vaccine may not protect you from this year’s viruses. And, your antibodies wane over time from the previous year’s shot.

New flu vaccines are released every year to keep up with changing flu viruses. This year’s annual flu shot provides protection against four of the influenza viruses that are expected to be the most common during this flu season. And getting an influenza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications.

Sick can become sicker

While influenza may seem harmless to some, it can become life-threatening in vulnerable patients due to difficulties in breathing and dehydration. And complications like pneumonia can become deadly.

Additionally, even after recovering from the flu, you may not be out of the woods. Inflammation related to influenza can also affect various organ systems independently, similar to the way experts have seen long-haul symptoms linger in COVID-19 patients.

Although anyone is at risk for the flu and its complications, children aged 6 months to 5 years, pregnant women, adults older than 65, and those with chronic health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung diseases) have an increased risk.

Influenza starts with inflammation in the body that causes aches, pains and respiratory distress. The virus also attaches to — and infects — the cells lining the mucous membranes in the back of the throat, nose and bronchial tubes. Normally, these cells function elegantly to eject infectious agents out of the body through the nose or mouth, or they are swallowed. But when impaired by the flu virus, they are impaired and allow other germs that are present to slip down into the bronchial tubes and trigger a secondary infection in the lungs. Folks of all ages — especially children and seniors — are susceptible to pneumonia.

And things can get worse. Once infection sets in, the bacteria can clog up the air sacs in the lungs. That not only makes it hard to breathe, but can allow bacteria to escape into the bloodstream, causing an infection called sepsis, which ultimately can lead to organ failure. When that happens in children or people of advanced age or those who have underlying illnesses, fatality rates increase despite the fact we have good antibiotics.

Protection

With the holiday season in full swing, gatherings increase and protecting yourself is important.

Get immunized. A yearly flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older as the first and most important step in protecting against this serious disease. It takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop. Children 6 months to 8 years, may need two doses (four weeks apart). Discuss this with your child’s healthcare provider.

Maintaining a healthy balanced diet, getting regular exercise and plenty of sleep, and managing stress will support your body’s immune system. Compromised immune systems can result in a greater chance of catching the flu.

Influenza virus is most commonly spread via aerosolized droplets that can travel up to 6 feet. Social distancing can help you steer clear of coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands frequently and clean exposed surfaces/objects.

Getting the annual flu shot not only helps to protect you, but also your loved ones and your community.