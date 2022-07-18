Distracted driving an assault on our roadways: Dr. Nina Radcliff

According to data, traveling on our roads today has become more dangerous than in previous years.

And, it probably comes to no surprise the primary reason accidents are on the rise is due to distracted driving.

Whether it’s engaging with a smartphone, eating, fiddling with the GPS, entertainment or sound systems, managing children/pets or just talking to passengers, distracted driving is a hazard to the safe, responsible operation of a vehicle.

Simply stated, paying close attention to ever-changing conditions on the road means maintaining focus — and not becoming distracted from the task of driving. Most people have witnessed a driver texting or even experienced first-hand a close call on the road. It’s not difficult to understand distractions are a common occurrence. And, increasingly so now with ever more present technology, coupled with other modern-day demands.

Alarming facts:

Distracted driving was responsible for more than 3,000 fatalities and 4,000 injuries in 2020 in the United States; a staggering 75% of which had males in the driver’s seat, according to data from NHTSA.

A whopping 80% of parents admit to becoming distracted by giving their toddler a drink when driving.

In addition to cell phone use, other common causes of distracted driving incidents are reaching for moving objects, eating, applying makeup, reading and passenger interactions.

Whatever the reason, anything that diverts a driver’s attention from driving to focus on some other activity is dangerous and increases everyone’s risk of being involved in a crash.

Safe, responsible operation of a vehicle is serious business, and your brain focuses on only one task at a time. Driving a vehicle is one of the most important responsibilities any person can take on any given day. As the driver, you’re in control of a vehicle that can cause harm to you and others and damage property.

People often mistakenly think that when they’re driving and multitasking at the same time, that they’re doing both successfully, but in reality, their brain switches between these tasks. And when driving becomes the secondary task, the attention and necessary focus needed to drive is off. This can result in missing critical events, objects and cues, including responsible control of the vehicle.

Driving and multitasking

While secondary tasks such as having a relaxed, casual conversation (requiring working memory) doesn’t appear to interfere with driving, research underscores that if the driving situation changes in a way that requires working memory (i.e., crossing an intersection, needing to stop or navigate situations, etc.) that conversations can interfere with driving because the driver may not relinquish working memory soon enough, leading to possible dangerous decisions. Focus on operating the vehicle and on the road is critical.

Credible research finds that drivers who talk are less safe than quieter drivers. A new hands-free study found it’s the actual experience of having a “voice engaging people in conversation” that makes conversation more dangerous.

It’s preventable

Drivers, make a promise not to multitask and stick to it. This includes adjusting mirrors, selecting music, eating, calls, or texting. Understand too, that today, many engage in these type of secondary activities habitually, a habit that needs to be broken. Put your phone away or have a passenger responsible. Before driving, program navigation and ensure passengers/pets are properly secured.

Passengers, assist the driver with navigation or other tasks and help reduce distractions and refrain from saying “look” which can distract or even frighten a driver. However, be a helpful co-pilot if you notice something the driver should be aware of. Too, if you notice the driver is distracted, speak-up, ask the driver to focus on driving. Decrease distractions for the driver and assisting with tasks whether it is becoming the dee-jay, navigator, temperature-controller, or secretary answering phone calls or responding to text messages.

Parents, set a good example when driving. Keep hands on the wheel and don’t multitask. Talk to your children about a myriad of issues and things that impact their well-being and safety (and others). Discuss rules and responsibilities of operating a vehicle and driving responsibly. And the risks/dangers of distracted driving. Share statistics and consequences. For some, consider a signed contract.

Distracted driving is a major cause of preventable injury and death. And because doctors are expected not just to diagnose and treat diseases, but to prevent disease by counseling patients about behaviors that expose them to risk, distracted driving is added to the list of dangerous behaviors. While measures are being taken, the best way to end distracted driving is to take action and make every effort to not multitask and stay focused when driving.