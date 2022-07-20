Deals sought, found for aftershave and a sweeper: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For several years, I have been buying ShopRite’s aftershave “Spice,” which I’m pretty sure was made by the makers of Old Spice but less costly. Now, I can’t find it in the stores. Do you know where else I can buy a house brand of the same aftershave? —Bob Dubil

Dear Bob: Bed Bath & Beyond sells Old Spice 4.25-ounce Classic Scent for $6.99. Use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $5.59. Walgreens this week is selling Old Spice 6.37-ounce for $6.99 and buy one, get one half price. So you would get 12.74 ounces for $10.49. That should hold you until Christmastime. Check all the drug stores and supermarkets after Christmas for all the half-price gift boxes. If any of our readers find a knockoff Old Spice, I am sure they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi. I am trying to find for my great grandmother a push-type old-fashioned sweeper for rugs. You just push it, no plugs. It has small brushes underneath that go around. — Granddaughter

Dear Granddaughter: Get a Bissell Sweep Up manual sweeper for half price at Boscov’s for $9.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My rice cooker just gave up the ghost. Any deals out there? — Paul German

Dear Paul: This week at ShopRite get a 10-cup rice cooker by Proctor Silex for $14.99.

Reader Tips

Jim from Ventnor wrote that my column last week made him laugh. He said Jerry Blavat is a treasure with his knowledge of music. But he also wanted Tom G. of Brigantine to know he can purchase naan bread at Aldi’s, Godul Indian Market and at Lidl.

Pamela Sheppard wrote in to say she worked as assistant manager at Donna’s Hallmark in Somers Point for many years. The candy was named Atkinson’s after the owners. That is their last name: Donna and Howie Atkinson. Donna’s Hallmark is still operating in Franklinville and sells the candy.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Lean 80% ground beef: $3.99 per pound.

Pork tenderloins: $3.99 per pound.

Nathan’s beef franks: Buy one, get one free.

Lucerne 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $2.50.

Holmes Smokehouse sausage ropes or sliced: Buy one, get one free.

Open Nature 1-pound almond or cashew butter: $9.99.

Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Bella Farms 3-pound pack of chicken wings: $8.99. Limit four.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bowl & Basket jumbo pack of drumsticks and thighs: 99 cents per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Chef Elect 2-slice toaster, hand mixer, food chopper, can opener or hand blender: $7.99 each.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Twelve for $12. Limit four offers.

RightRice made from vegetables: half price.

Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*

Kellogg’s large-box cereal: $1.99. Limit four.*

Angel Soft bath tissue nine mega rolls: $5.99. Limit one.*

Pompeian 68-ounce olive oil: $10.99. Limit one.*

ShopRite family pack Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Three-pound bag of yellow onions: $1.49. Limit one.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Get 40% off Men’s Champion logo tees and active shorts at Boscov’s. A Jackson 6.5-foot lifelike Christmas Tree is $29.99 during its Christmas in July sale.

A 24.5-foot Project Source gray bathroom vanity with top is $129 at Lowe’s.

Gatorade 28-ounce is buy two, get one free at Rite Aid.

Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

A Home Decorators Collection Hamilton Shutter 31-inch bath vanity in sea glass green with granite vanity top in grey with white sink regularly $853 is on sale at Home Depot for $469.15.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $6.99 at CVS.

Character backpacks and lunch boxes are buy one, get one half price at Target. A Room Essentials torchiere floor lamp is on sale for $7.50.

A Pittsburgh 8-piece screwdriver set is on sale for $7.99 at Harbor Freight Tools.