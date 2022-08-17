Deals sought for countertop ice maker, clothing racks: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi. Are there any deals on electric countertop-type ice makers? My freezer has such a small ice maker that I am always stopping to get bags of ice. — Patti Pfister

Dear Patti: Get an Ambiano countertop ice maker at Aldi on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township for $89.99. If you don’t live near that Aldi, just call the one closest to you and ask if they have them. Not all Aldis have the same deals or prices.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a clothing rack with a zipper cover to store some clothes in my mom’s basement. Please find some under $50 because I think I will need two. — Broke Daughter

Dear Broke Daughter: Get a portable storage closet 60 inches wide by 19.5 inches deep and 64 inches tall at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $29.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of cheap gray vinyl flooring for a rental property. — Terry McDonald

Dear Terry: This week at Lowe’s, you can get slate oak (gray) 6 inches wide by 4 2/5-millimeters thick waterproof interlocking vinyl plank flooring for $2.09 per square foot. Also try Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the clearance section of Lumber Liquidators in Pleasantville or Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart in Mays Landing.

Reader tips

Lenore Smith wrote in to let Rene Geyer know she bought a body lotion applicator a few years back at Walmart where they have the back brushes for showering. It was $5.99 at the time.

Jim from Ventnor wrote in to let our readers know, in regards to last week’s tip for a Google Nest thermostat at Home Depot for $100, that South Jersey Gas has an online marketplace store that sells items like smart thermostats and water saving shower heads to customers. They currently offer a Nest Smart thermostat that is free after an instant rebate. Shipping is extra, and you must be a customer of SJ Gas to order these items. Go to southjerseygasmarketplace.com.

Steals of the Week

Acme

A 16-ounce can of BLU or Eastern Cove lump crab meat: $18.99.

Two pounds of 16- to 20-count extra jumbo shrimp: $15.98.

Beef boneless London broil: $4.99 per pound.

Signature Farms family pack of chicken drums, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.

Smithfield, Sugardale, Jimmy Dean, Hatfield or Signature Select 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99.

Pepperidge Farm 6.6- to 8-ounce Goldfish: Buy one, get one free.

Open Nature broccoli crust pizza or cauliflower crust pizza: $1.99. Limit one.*

Oscar Mayer 7- to 9-ounce deli fresh lunchmeat: $3.99. Limit two.*

Fisherman’s Net fresh salmon: $8.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRiteBone-in New York strip steak: $6.99 per pound.

Purple eggplant: $1.49 per pound.

San Giorgio boxed pasta: 99 cents.

Bic Crystal 10-pack of pens: 99 cents.

Wish-Bone 24-ounce bottle of salad dressing: Two for $3. Must buy two.

Live 1- to 1.5-ounce lobsters: $8.99 per pound.

Lipton iced tea mix: half price.

Hefty slider 10- to 20-count bags: $1.49.

Nature’s Bounty or Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Kodak 1- to 4-count batteries: 99 cents.

Italian Village 12-ounce ravioli: 99 cents.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.3- to 11.3-ounce can: $2.99. Limit four.*

Thomas’ 6-pack English muffins: $2.49. Limit four.*

Cheez-It snack crackers: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Get 80 K-cup variety packs regularly $29.99 on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $19.99. Men’s Lee or Wrangler jeans are $12.99.

All bedding is 30% off at Big Lots. A 9-by-6 foot rectangular umbrella is half price for $40.

A Defiant 15-amp, 120-volt smart Hubspace WiFi Bluetooth plug is on sale through Thursday at Home Depot for $9.97.

A 50-inch Element Roku smart 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale at Target for $279.99.

Rite Aid has Pampers diapers buy one, get one half price.

New 38-load Purex laundry detergent is two for $5 at Walgreens.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce or McCafe 12-count K-cups are $6.99 at CVS.