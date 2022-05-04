Deals found on bathroom vanities, guest robes and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking to change the sink in our bathroom. We are looking for something in white that is no more than 30 inches wide and less than $500. — Theresa and Len Bove, Maple Shade

Dear Theresa and Len: Wednesday is the last day to get a 30-inch Canterbury white bathroom vanity with the sink top for $349.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you could find a good quality “hotel-type” guest robe for my guest room? I can find plenty for about $20, but very poor quality. — Joan Best

Dear Joan: Go to Bed Bath & Beyond and get a Nestwell plush robe regularly $50 on sale for $37.50 Plus, you can use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $30.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My toaster oven gave up the ghost. Can you find another toaster oven that will fit a rectangular baking pan and toast two bagels or four big bagel halves at one time and is an air fryer? Please, nothing like $150 to $200. Hopefully, you can find something under $100. — Patricia Cole

Dear Patricia: Wednesday is the last day of the sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, so run and get a Hamilton Beach air fryer six-slice (which should fit four bagel halves) toaster oven for $69.99. Also, it states it holds a 9-by-11-inch baking pan.

Reader tips

JC wrote in to say she found her Mistolin in abundance at a local Hispanic grocery store for $1.25 per bottle.

Steals of the week

Acme

Two pounds of strawberries: $5.

Lancaster Brand sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.

Value-pack Signature Farms chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.

Center-cut pork chops or boneless pork loins: $2.99 per pound.

Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98 for a 1-pound bag.

Thomas’ 12- to 13-ounce English muffins: Buy one, get one free.

Peet’s 10.5- to 12-ounce ground or whole bean coffee or 10-pack K-cups: $6.99 each.

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.

Nature Made vitamins: Buy one, get one free.

Eight O’Clock 11- to 12-ounce coffee: Buy one, get one free.

Hormel 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit two offers.*

Lemons, limes, mangos or navel oranges: 33 cents each. Limit 4 offers.*

McCormack taco mix: Five for $4. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99.

Sabra 8-ounce guacamole: $1.99.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent or Final Touch 64- to 72-ounce fabric softener: Three for $4. Must buy three.

Nature’s Bounty vitamins: half price.

Filippo Berio 50.7-ounce extra virgin olive oil: half price.

Smithfield domestic 98% fat-free deli-sliced ham: $3.99 per pound.

Fat Boy ice cream novelties: half price.

Bowl & Basket 24-ounce salsa: 99 cents.

ShopRite Trading Company 12.6-ounce roasted peppers: 99 cents.

Spice Essentials Spice Grinders: half price.

Sylvania LED A19 light bulb: 99 cents.

Mr. & Mrs. T 33.8-ounce drink mixers: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste: 99 cents each.*

Bubly sparkling water 8-pack: Four for $12. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Wednesday at Lowe’s, get a 36.5-inch gray bathroom vanity with a sink top for $189.

Ashley Cooper printed quilts or comforters any size are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s. Boscov’s entire stock of K-cups is 25% off.

Jergens Curel and Biore skincare and sunless tanning products are buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.

Maxwell House 30.65-ounce Wake Up roast coffee, McCafe 12-pack K-cups and Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee are $5.99 each at CVS.

Nice! select nuts 8- to 16-ounces are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Starbucks 12-ounce ground coffee or 10-pack K-cups are $6.99 each.

Select Traeger sauces and rubs are on sale for $7.99 at Ace Hardware.

Get a Hamilton Beach extra-tall can opener for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get a 30-ounce package of Chilean salmon fillet portions for $18.99 at LIDL. Grade A Organic 12-ounce bottles of pure grade-A maple syrup are $4.99.

