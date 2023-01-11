Deals found on a cabinet, oatmeal bread, knee-highs and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a very small white corner cabinet. Do your thing. — Edward

Dear Edward: An Ambrose Collection white corner cabinet with a bead board-style front is on sale for $169.99 at Mileskimball.com or call 800-546-2255.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I really enjoy your column and once again find myself needing your expertise. Another one of my favorite products, Pepperidge Farm lite oatmeal bread, has disappeared from store shelves in the area. The other varieties of oatmeal bread in the Pepperidge Farm line are still available. However, the lite version, which I depend on for a special dietary problem, is not. I have emailed the company several times with no response. It has now been over two months, and I’m getting concerned that the bread has been discontinued. Thank you for any help you are able to provide! — Cathy

Dear Cathy: According to the Pepperidge Farm website, the lite oatmeal bread is still available. The website states Target, Acme and Walmart carry it. I emailed you the website.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi, Franny! I am looking for wide knee-high socks/stockings for my fat calves. — Eva Leone

Dear Eva: You can purchase a 6-pack of women’s extra-wide knee-highs at Easycomforts.com for $14.99. You get two pair in tan, beige and black. You can also call to order at 800-308-1384.

Reader tips

Jill of Bridgeton wrote: We had the same issue here finding Hatfield scrapple in Cumberland County. Like your Cape May reader, our local Acme always used to carry it. It’s part of our traditional “Feast of the Three Pigs” for Christmas brunch: Hatfield scrapple, Hatfield bacon and Hatfield sausage. I called every Acme and ShopRite in a 30-mile radius, and nobody had it. I called Hatfield to find that they only directly distribute to a supermarket chain in Pennsylvania. Anyone carrying it in New Jersey is getting it through an independent distributor, and it’s not trackable by Hatfield. My sister saved our feast by getting it at a grocery north of Philadelphia after I called a few stores.

Brent Alderfer wrote in that Hatfield scrapple is from Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Brent states he was born and raised in the next town over, Lansdale, and grew up on Hatfield scrapple. He is informing our readers only Acme has carried it, never ShopRite.

