Deals found for toaster and printer this week, plus the week's best supermarket sales: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wide two-slot toaster just went. I really enjoy my toasted bagels. Any deals out there, Franny? — Chester Williams
Dear Chester: Get a Black and Decker extra-wide two-slice toaster at half price for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a good deal on a printer? Mine just went kaput! I use it rarely, so nothing fancy. But when you need a printer, you need a printer! — Joyce T., Vineland
Dear Joyce: This week at Target you can get an HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one color printer, scanner and copier regularly $84.99 on sale for $49.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Trying to find GE brand Micobran formula or the same brand anti-mold formula or the same brand in the Silicone Supreme formula that is also mold-free. I walk with a cane and can’t cover too much territory looking for this stuff, plus I don’t have a cell phone. I tried Home Depot in Vineland and didn’t find them there. Many thanks. — Dan B.
Dear Dan: Lowe’s in Millville carries GE silicone for high-moisture areas for $9.98 and/or DAP AMP 9-ounce crystal-clear advanced sealant, which states it prevents mold and mildew for a lifetime guarantee. That also costs $9.98. To make it even easier, Zoro.com sells them too, and you can just call 855-289-9676 and have them delivered to your house. I emailed you all the links.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Boneless top sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.
Lay’s or Lay’s kettle chips: Buy two, get two free. Really? Like you need four bags of chips!
Signature Farms 14-ounce cole slaw: $1.
One pound of red or gold steamer potatoes: $2.
Value pack of chicken thighs, drumsticks or legs: $1.29 per pound.
Head of cauliflower: $2.
Avocados: $1.
Hellmann’s 15- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $4.99.
Jennie-O 12-ounce turkey bacon: $2.99.
Spice World 4.5-ounce jar of minced garlic: $1.
One-pound bag of clementines: $2.
Duncan Hines brownie mix, icing or classic cake mix: Three for $5.
Häagen-Dazs 14 ounce or Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream: Buy one, get one free.
Bakery apple cider or pumpkin donuts: $6 for an eight pack.
Signature Select 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
Large snowcrab clusters: $11.99. Limit one offer.*
Broccoli crowns: 69 cents per pound. Limit three pounds.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Beef bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.
Eighty-percent lean ground beef family pack: $2.99 per pound.
Halos mandarins: $3.88 for a three pound bag.
Mangos: 50 cents.
Lil’ Snappers gala apples: $1.99 for a three pound bag.
Phillips Boardwalk crabcakes: $6.99.
Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Twelve for $12. Limit one offer.*
Progresso Traditional soup: Four for $5. Limit one offer.*
Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*
Colgate Total or Max Fresh toothpaste: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*
Arm & Hammer 2X 39.4- to 50-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
All Woodwick candles are half price at Boscov’s. Gibson 65-piece flatware set with caddy is half price for $34.99.
Nature Made vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. All Neutrogena, Aveeno and Lubriderm skin care and body wash are 20% off.
Purex laundry detergent is two for $5 at Walgreens. Nature Made and Walgreens brand vitamins are buy one, get one free.
Creative Home fall decor is 40% off at CVS. Nescafe 6.7-ounce instant Mexican coffee is $4.99.
All pet Halloween costumes are 30% off at Target. HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PS4 are half price for $59.99.
A Rowenta steam iron regularly $69.99 is on sale for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. An Oster four-slice extra wide toaster regularly $69.99 is on sale for $29.99.
All Christmas trees and outdoor decor is 30% off at Big Lots. All Christmas lighting is 20% off.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
