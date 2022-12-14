Deals found for No7 skincare products and a small single-cup coffee maker: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Occasionally you find deals on No7 facial products. I especially love the day and night creams made by them. I haven’t seen any sales on them in your column lately. Can you find some? — Geraldine, Mays Landing

Dear Geraldine: All I can find this week is Walgreens has No7 The Ultimate Skincare Collection Gift Set for half price.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My Keurig single-cup coffee maker bit the dust. I can only use the small size because I have very limited counter space in my kitchen. Any good deals on one? Color doesn’t matter. — Theresa Daniels

Dear Theresa: This week at ShopRite, get a Keurig K Mini Brewer in black or oasis regularly $89.99 on sale for $59.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I enjoy your column but wonder why you never mention the great deals that Aldi and Lidl advertise? Most times they have terrific deals and high-end products. Thanks and happy holidays. — Susan Zaremba

Dear Susan:

You are so right on both Aldi and Lidl. Aldi doesn’t have the same prices at all its stores in this area. I got so many complaints from our readers that the pricing was wrong at their store I stopped. The Lidl weekly ad ends Tuesdays, and my column is in print Wednesday. I have tried to get Lidl to mail its flyer to me in advance, with no luck. You would think they would because it’s free advertisement for them.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Bone-in strip steak: $7.99 per pound.

Pork-back ribs or St. Louis ribs: buy one, get one free.

Hatfield or Smithfield 1-pound bacon: buy one, get one free.

Ring cakes: $5 for a 20-ounce cake in your choice of flavors.

Beef rib roast: $4.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Signature Select spiral-sliced ham: $1.49 per pound. Limit one.**

Signature Select canned corn, string beans, beans, carrots or mixed vegetables: 39 cents. Limit two.*

Marie Callender’s dinners, pot pies or bowls or Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers: Four for $10. Must buy four. Limit one offer.*

Golden pineapple: $1.49. Limit one.*

Three-pound bag of clementines or a 2-pound bag of honeycrisp apples: $2.99. Limit two offers.*

Sargento 6- to 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Entenmann’s 8-pack donuts: $3.49. Limit one offer.*

DiGiorno 18.3- to 31.5-ounce rising crust pizza: $4.99. Limit two.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

**with your Acme digital coupon and a $25 purchase.

ShopRite

Nature’s Reserve whole beef tenderloin: $9.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Fresh salmon fillet: $7.99 per pound.

Flounder fillet: $7.99 per pound.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Honeycrisp apples: 99 cents per pound.

Campbell’s 10.5-ounce canned gravy: Four for $5. Must buy four.

Cook’s spiral sliced ham: $1.49 per pound.

Culinary Reserve special crabmeat: $14.99 per 1-pound can.

Family pack of ShopRite Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound.

Ferrero Rocher 12-piece collection: $2.69.

Yankee 22-ounce candles: $14.99.

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Kellogg’s cereal (limited assortment): Two for $5. Must buy two. Limit four offers.*

Nabiscco Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $7. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Christmas decor, lights, Trim A Tree and artificial trees are 60% off at Rite Aid.

Ferrero Rocher gift sets are half price at Walgreens. Starbucks holiday gift sets are also half price.

Dunkin 10-pack of K-cups or 10- to 12-ounce coffee is $5.99 at CVS.

Flannel 100% cotton sheet sets are on sale for $19.99 in twin, full and queen at Boscov’s. King-size sets are on sale for $24.99. Ladies slippers regularly $20 to $32 are on sale for $7.99.

Kids’, toddlers’ and baby Cat & Jack clothing and sleepwear are 30% off at Target.

Brew Cups K-cups in 36- to 42-packs are on sale at Big Lots for $9.99, 80- to 100-packs are on sale for $19.99.

Get the classic standard size My Pillow for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.