Deals found for end tables and dehumidifiers: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please let me know if you can find a narrow end table. — Carol & Joe Bove, Maple Shade

Dear Carol & Joe: Kohls.com carries a Leick Furniture coastal narrow chairside end table with a drawer in four colors regularly $249.99 on sale for $127.49 if you use your Kohl’s charge.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please let me know where I can purchase peach jelly. — JF, Palermo

Dear JF: ShopRite sells Smucker’s 12-ounce peach preserves for $3.29, Bonne Maman 13-ounce peach preserves for $5.49, Polaner all-fruit peach 10 ounce spreadable fruit for $2.89 or St. Dalfour 10-ounce fruit spread for $5.29. Since I could not find any peach jelly, not even on Amazon, I also sent you a link for an “easy” peach jelly recipe.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a dehumidifier for my daughter’s bedroom. Any deals? — Gerry Testa

Dear Gerry: Get a Tacklife 25-pint portable dehumidifier Energy Star-certified regularly $199.99 on sale at Boscov’s for $139.99.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Lancaster Brand petite sirloin steak: Buy one, get one free.

Two pounds of strawberries: $5.

Center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Blueberries in an 18-ounce carton: $5.

Signature Cafe 8-piece dark chicken, fried or roasted: $6.99.

Off spray: 15% off.

Plums, peaches and nectarines: $2.49 per pound.

Smithfield 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $3.99. Limit three.*

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

Signature Select 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*

Signature Select 64-ounce 100% apple juice: $1.69. Limit two.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Tree Ripe peaches or nectarines: $1.99 per pound.

Flat iron steak: $6.99 per pound.

Ken’s 16-ounce salad dressing: $1.77.

Pompeian 24-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $3.99.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99.

Caulipower cauliflower crust pizza: $3.99.

San Giorgio pasta: 99 cents.

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $3.99.

Hanes women’s comfort cool no show socks: half price.

Boneless rib-eye steak: $10.99 per pound.

Five-pound bag of Russet potatoes: 99 cents.

Santitas 10.5- to 11-ounce tortilla chips: 99 cents.

Purex 43.5- to 50-ounce laundry detergent or 17 to 21 laundry pacs: $1.99. Limit four.*

Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce 4 pack of canned tuna: $4. Limit one.*

Kellogg’s Special K bars or crisps: 99 cents. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Ladies and men’s fashion watches regularly $19.99 are on sale for $7.99 at Boscov’s. A Shark Navigator DLX upright vacuum is on sale for $199.99.

Spend $40 at Riteaid.com, pick up at curbside and save $10 with code TENOFF40B. Get 60% off outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos. Summer hats, flip flops and sandals are 25% off. An 8- pound bag of Kingsford charcoal is $8.99.

Ice Cubes 40-count gum or 11 to 16 Twizzlers are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Kellogg’s, Post or Quaker breakfast favorites are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Get 10% off all 12- to 16-inch kids bikes at Target. The Cocomelon deluxe family house playset is on sale for $30.44.

Outdoors by Design toss pillows or solar lanterns are $5 at Family Dollar. On Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off with your Smart Coupon.

Get an AcuRite digital weather station with wireless outdoor sensor on sale for $23.48 at Lowe’s.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.