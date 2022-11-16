Deals found for colonial-style shutters and ice skates: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hope you can help me find outdoor window shutters that are 63 inches long in a homemade-looking style. Three pieces of wood spaced apart and connected with pieces of wood on the top, middle and bottom. Also, in a colonial blue color. They can just look like wood. Actually, I would prefer vinyl. — Roslyn Jetson
Dear Roslyn: Go to architecturaldepot.com and purchase 63-by-12-inch Mid America vinyl, standard size three-board spaced shutters in Wedgewood Blue (which looks like a colonial blue) for $81.08 a pair. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would like to know where pumpkins can be taken to be used for animal food. — Simone Zoladz
Dear Simone: My friend, who feeds lots of deer every day, told me to tell you to just throw your pumpkins broken open in a heavily wooded area and the animals will come eat it. She also suggested calling Cape May County Zoo or the Funny Farm in Mays Landing.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! Please find a pair of girls size 11 boot-style ice skates for me. — Jenny Devon
Dear Jenny: Get a pair of Lake Placid Nitro adjustable ice skates in white with green trim for $24.97 at Walmart. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Beef rib roast: $6.99 per pound.
Signature Select spiral sliced ham: $2.49 per pound.
Two-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $13.98.
Signature Select 4-pack of jumbo muffins: Buy one, get one free.
Green Giant 7- to 10-ounce vegetables: $1.
Tastykake family pack: $3.
Land O’Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.
Signature Select 4-pound bag of sugar: $3.99.
Gold Medal 5-pound bag of flour: $3.79.
Diamond 1-pound bag of walnuts: $5.99.
Diamond 8 ounce bag of chopped pecans: $5.99.
Signature Select 15-ounce 100% pure pumpkin: $2.
Ground 80% lean beef value pack: $2.99 per pound.
Bob Evans 12- to 24-ounce side dishes: $4.
All fresh bakery dinner rolls: 25% off.
SuperPretzel pretzel dogs: Buy one, get one free.
Arm & Hammer 24- to 75-ounce laundry detergent: Buy one, get one free.
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*
Fresh asparagus: 99 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Chex 12- to 14-ounce cereal: $1.49. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Complete Thanksgiving dinner for eight to 10 people, just heat and eat: $64.99.
Stove Top stuffing mix: Four for $7. Must buy four.
Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.
Green Giant canned vegetables: 99 cents.
Campbell’s cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup: Four for $4.
Bowl & Basket family pack of chicken drumsticks or thighs: 99 cents per pound.
College Inn 14.5-ounce cans of broth: Five for $5.
Toll House 9- to 12-ounce morsels: $1.99.
Domino’s 4-pound bag of sugar: $2.99.
Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.
Swanson 32-ounce boxed broth: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit 4 offers.*
TRESemmë 28-ounce shampoo or conditioner: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*
Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*
Gold Medal 5-pound bag of flour: $2.49. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Get a HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S Mode regularly $489.99 on sale for $299.99 at Target. PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer is half price for $99.99.
Philosophy Grace Body Collection is half price Wednesday at Boscov’s. Drinking glass sets of 10 in assorted patterns and sizes are half price for $9.99.
Holiday decor, candles, domestics, housewares, kids stuffies and toys are half price at Rite Aid.
Lowe’s artificial pre-lit Christmas trees are 20% off.
Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.
All Christmas trees, large and small lighted art, and holiday decor are 25% off at Big Lots.
A Ryobi 18V blower is on sale for $88 at Home Depot.
XTRA 75-ounce laundry detergent is two for $5 at CVS.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
