Deals found for colonial-style shutters and ice skates: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hope you can help me find outdoor window shutters that are 63 inches long in a homemade-looking style. Three pieces of wood spaced apart and connected with pieces of wood on the top, middle and bottom. Also, in a colonial blue color. They can just look like wood. Actually, I would prefer vinyl. — Roslyn Jetson

Dear Roslyn: Go to architecturaldepot.com and purchase 63-by-12-inch Mid America vinyl, standard size three-board spaced shutters in Wedgewood Blue (which looks like a colonial blue) for $81.08 a pair. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would like to know where pumpkins can be taken to be used for animal food. — Simone Zoladz

Dear Simone: My friend, who feeds lots of deer every day, told me to tell you to just throw your pumpkins broken open in a heavily wooded area and the animals will come eat it. She also suggested calling Cape May County Zoo or the Funny Farm in Mays Landing.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! Please find a pair of girls size 11 boot-style ice skates for me. — Jenny Devon

Dear Jenny: Get a pair of Lake Placid Nitro adjustable ice skates in white with green trim for $24.97 at Walmart. I emailed you the link.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Beef rib roast: $6.99 per pound.

Signature Select spiral sliced ham: $2.49 per pound.

Two-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $13.98.

Signature Select 4-pack of jumbo muffins: Buy one, get one free.

Green Giant 7- to 10-ounce vegetables: $1.

Tastykake family pack: $3.

Land O’Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Signature Select 4-pound bag of sugar: $3.99.

Gold Medal 5-pound bag of flour: $3.79.

Diamond 1-pound bag of walnuts: $5.99.

Diamond 8 ounce bag of chopped pecans: $5.99.

Signature Select 15-ounce 100% pure pumpkin: $2.

Ground 80% lean beef value pack: $2.99 per pound.

Bob Evans 12- to 24-ounce side dishes: $4.

All fresh bakery dinner rolls: 25% off.

SuperPretzel pretzel dogs: Buy one, get one free.

Arm & Hammer 24- to 75-ounce laundry detergent: Buy one, get one free.

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Fresh asparagus: 99 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Chex 12- to 14-ounce cereal: $1.49. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Complete Thanksgiving dinner for eight to 10 people, just heat and eat: $64.99.

Stove Top stuffing mix: Four for $7. Must buy four.

Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.

Green Giant canned vegetables: 99 cents.

Campbell’s cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup: Four for $4.

Bowl & Basket family pack of chicken drumsticks or thighs: 99 cents per pound.

College Inn 14.5-ounce cans of broth: Five for $5.

Toll House 9- to 12-ounce morsels: $1.99.

Domino’s 4-pound bag of sugar: $2.99.

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

Swanson 32-ounce boxed broth: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit 4 offers.*

TRESemmë 28-ounce shampoo or conditioner: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Gold Medal 5-pound bag of flour: $2.49. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Get a HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S Mode regularly $489.99 on sale for $299.99 at Target. PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer is half price for $99.99.

Philosophy Grace Body Collection is half price Wednesday at Boscov’s. Drinking glass sets of 10 in assorted patterns and sizes are half price for $9.99.

Holiday decor, candles, domestics, housewares, kids stuffies and toys are half price at Rite Aid.

Lowe’s artificial pre-lit Christmas trees are 20% off.

Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

All Christmas trees, large and small lighted art, and holiday decor are 25% off at Big Lots.

A Ryobi 18V blower is on sale for $88 at Home Depot.

XTRA 75-ounce laundry detergent is two for $5 at CVS.