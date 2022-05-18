Deals found for a basic laptop, blackout drapes: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please help me find a laptop computer for, basically, my emails and web searching. No gaming. Please less than $500. — Geraldine Peterson

Dear Geraldine: Get an HP 15.6 Windows laptop with Intel Pentium processor regularly $439.99 on sale at Target for $269.99. Save an additional 5% with your Target credit card.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Need long-style blackout drapes. Any color. — Albert G., Manahawkin

Dear Albert: Get a pair of blackout panels, 63 or 84 inches long, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $12.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where to buy those half-circle flags you see hanging on porches on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day? — Carol Ann P., Cape May Court House

Dear Carol Ann: Get a nylon 48-inch weatherproof patriotic bunting for your fence or porch for $8.99 at Currentcatalog.com or call 800-848-2848.

Reader Tips

Debra Rome wrote in to let Lou Capra know he can get Gel-Gloss at Colmar True Value hardware store in Margate. If it’s in stock, they sell a 12-ounce can for $8.95. Debra said she has used Gel-Gloss for years.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Chicken leg quarters: $6.90 for a 10-pound frozen bag.

Hatfield seasoned pork fillets or tenderloins: $5.99 each.

Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.

Tastykake family packs: $3.34.

Porterhouse or T-bone steak: $12.99 per pound.

Lancaster Brand Italian sausage: $3.99 per pound.

Signature Select 28-ounce dry roasted peanuts: $5.99.

Seedless watermelon: $6.99.

Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*

Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Buy one, get one free. Limit one offer.*

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Banana Boat sunscreen: half price.

Charbroil 4-burner gas grill: $199.99.

Bowl & Basket 8-pack hot dog or hamburger rolls: 99 cents.

Bowl & Basket 24-ounce pasta sauce: 99 cents.

San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

Quaker rice chips or crisps: 99 cents.

World Harbor 16-ounce marinade: 99 cents.

Ajax Laundry 60-ounce detergent or Final Touch 64- to 72-ounce fabric softener: Three for $4. Must buy three. Limit four offers.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Wonderful pistachios: $4.99 per pound. Limit one.*

Cape Cod or Kettle brand potato chips: Three for $6. Limit one offer.*

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*

Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit one.**

Blue Diamond 1-pound almonds: $4.99. Limit one.**

Best’s 14-ounce beef franks: $1.99. Limit one.**

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Three for $7. Limit one offer.**

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.**

Chicken of the Sea 5-ounce solid white tuna: Five for $4. Limit one offer.**

Russet 5-pound bag of potatoes: 99 cents. Limit one.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional purchase of $10.

Tips

Bath sheets regularly $19.99 are on sale for $8 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. First Quality American Concepts water-resistant laminate flooring for $1.39 per square foot.

Get a Gorilla 3-step Pro Grade Steel Step Stool 300-pound load capacity ladder at Home Depot through Thursday for $59.97.

A Cuisinart 13-piece Contour Hard Anodized cookware set regularly $329.99 is on sale at Boscov’s for $169.99. A 10,000 BTU Arctic King or Cool Living air conditioner is on sale for $299.99.

All Nature Made or Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. Dunkin 12-ounce coffee or Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $7.49.

Eucerin or Aquaphor personal-care products are 40% off at CVS. Olay face or skin care is 30% off.

A 4 mega roll pack of Cottonelle is on sale at Walgreens for $4.99. Pantene shampoo and conditioner are $4 each.

Bonnie 19.3-ounce Better Boy tomato plants are $4.78 at Lowe’s.

A six-piece table, four chairs and an umbrella regularly $165 are on sale for $115 at Target. Grills and grilling accessories are 30% off.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.