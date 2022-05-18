Deals found for a basic laptop, blackout drapes: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please help me find a laptop computer for, basically, my emails and web searching. No gaming. Please less than $500. — Geraldine Peterson
Dear Geraldine: Get an HP 15.6 Windows laptop with Intel Pentium processor regularly $439.99 on sale at Target for $269.99. Save an additional 5% with your Target credit card.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Need long-style blackout drapes. Any color. — Albert G., Manahawkin
Dear Albert: Get a pair of blackout panels, 63 or 84 inches long, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $12.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where to buy those half-circle flags you see hanging on porches on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day? — Carol Ann P., Cape May Court House
Dear Carol Ann: Get a nylon 48-inch weatherproof patriotic bunting for your fence or porch for $8.99 at Currentcatalog.com or call 800-848-2848.
People are also reading…
Reader Tips
Debra Rome wrote in to let Lou Capra know he can get Gel-Gloss at Colmar True Value hardware store in Margate. If it’s in stock, they sell a 12-ounce can for $8.95. Debra said she has used Gel-Gloss for years.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Chicken leg quarters: $6.90 for a 10-pound frozen bag.
Hatfield seasoned pork fillets or tenderloins: $5.99 each.
Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.
Tastykake family packs: $3.34.
Porterhouse or T-bone steak: $12.99 per pound.
Lancaster Brand Italian sausage: $3.99 per pound.
Signature Select 28-ounce dry roasted peanuts: $5.99.
Seedless watermelon: $6.99.
Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Buy one, get one free. Limit one offer.*
Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Banana Boat sunscreen: half price.
Charbroil 4-burner gas grill: $199.99.
Bowl & Basket 8-pack hot dog or hamburger rolls: 99 cents.
Bowl & Basket 24-ounce pasta sauce: 99 cents.
San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.
Quaker rice chips or crisps: 99 cents.
World Harbor 16-ounce marinade: 99 cents.
Ajax Laundry 60-ounce detergent or Final Touch 64- to 72-ounce fabric softener: Three for $4. Must buy three. Limit four offers.*
Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*
Wonderful pistachios: $4.99 per pound. Limit one.*
Cape Cod or Kettle brand potato chips: Three for $6. Limit one offer.*
Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*
Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit one.**
Blue Diamond 1-pound almonds: $4.99. Limit one.**
Best’s 14-ounce beef franks: $1.99. Limit one.**
Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Three for $7. Limit one offer.**
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.**
Chicken of the Sea 5-ounce solid white tuna: Five for $4. Limit one offer.**
Russet 5-pound bag of potatoes: 99 cents. Limit one.**
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional purchase of $10.
Tips
Bath sheets regularly $19.99 are on sale for $8 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. First Quality American Concepts water-resistant laminate flooring for $1.39 per square foot.
Get a Gorilla 3-step Pro Grade Steel Step Stool 300-pound load capacity ladder at Home Depot through Thursday for $59.97.
A Cuisinart 13-piece Contour Hard Anodized cookware set regularly $329.99 is on sale at Boscov’s for $169.99. A 10,000 BTU Arctic King or Cool Living air conditioner is on sale for $299.99.
All Nature Made or Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. Dunkin 12-ounce coffee or Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $7.49.
Eucerin or Aquaphor personal-care products are 40% off at CVS. Olay face or skin care is 30% off.
A 4 mega roll pack of Cottonelle is on sale at Walgreens for $4.99. Pantene shampoo and conditioner are $4 each.
Bonnie 19.3-ounce Better Boy tomato plants are $4.78 at Lowe’s.
A six-piece table, four chairs and an umbrella regularly $165 are on sale for $115 at Target. Grills and grilling accessories are 30% off.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.