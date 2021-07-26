Dealing with a different beast: the Delta variant

After declining steeply for six months (thanks to vaccines), coronavirus cases are again on the rise across the nation, as a result of the Delta variant.
An alarming spike, it’s estimated more than 95% of new infections involve people who have not been vaccinated, widening the gap between unvaccinated and vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States have proven to be extremely effective against the virus, including providing protection from the hyper-transmissible, contagious Delta variant.
The Delta variant is not last year’s virus, and it’s become incredibly apparent that we are dealing with a different beast. Public health experts are turning up the volume about the concerns of the unvaccinated and Delta.
Some municipalities are beginning to reinstitute safety protocols such as mask mandates for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated. And I am being asked: “How is it that bringing back face masks can help people fight the Delta variant?”
The Delta variant is highly contagious — about 225% more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 strains. And a recent study found that people who are infected with the Delta variant have — on average — about 1,000 times more copies of the virus in their respiratory tracts than those infected with the original strain and are infectious earlier in the course of their illness.
Key points
Those unvaccinated are most at risk for infection, including children under 12 years of age, for whom no vaccine is available. Delta is now impacting children/young adults more than previous strains.
Can the vaccinated get sick with Delta? Yes, but don’t panic. You’re protected! When fully vaccinated, vaccines are effective against the delta variant. And though it’s still possible to get infected, the vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness that leads to hospitalization or death.
However, while the risk of getting sick if you’re vaccinated is low, if you do get infected, it’s still possible to end-up with Long-haul COVID-19 symptoms and infect others, putting the unvaccinated at greater risk. Disease experts are concerned about breakthrough cases in older people or those who are immunocompromised.
Researchers have determined Delta cases have been transmitted primarily through indirect contact, likely inhalation of infectious aerosols while breathing shared air or through direct physical contact. Meaning, the primary way the virus spreads is being indoors with someone who is infected and breathing in their droplets or aerosols.
With Delta, a difference is that an infected person will make many more copies of the virus, faster, which makes it easier to spread.
The “good news” mitigation measures that were put in place previously — including vaccines, masks, etc. — will still work against the Delta variant. It’s not being transmitted by some other route.
Because the delta variant is more transmissible than the initial form of COVID-19, it is believed to have an increased risk of hospitalization for those unvaccinated, if infected with it. Again, even if a fully vaccinated person were to get infected with the variant, the chance of severe infection or hospitalization is low.
For people who live in communities where the prevalence is already high, experts are encouraging you to take precautions if you’re a vulnerable individual.
Lower vaccinated communities are highly likely to continue to see a surge in cases into this fall as Delta continues to make its way through the U.S. and as people move indoors (and back-to school).
As advised, it’s important for the unvaccinated to continue to wear masks to protect themselves and other vulnerable people/children from getting infected. With cases and hospitalizations growing, public health authorities hope reinstituting masking will help reduce disease transmission.
And while vaccines continue to protect against the Delta variant, no vaccine is 100%. Breakthroughs can happen. Again, even if a fully vaccinated person were to get infected with the Delta variant, the chance of severe infection or hospitalization is extremely low. However, there remain unknowns about long-COVID.
So, when you put all the facts into consideration, you’ve got a recipe for rising infection, be it a breakthrough, low vaccinations or lack of herd immunity. Ultimately, everyone makes their own risk assessment.
And while the risk of getting sick if you’re vaccinated is low at this time, it makes good sense if you’re in an environment with a high level of viral dynamics to consider wearing a mask and add an extra level of protection.
We never expected COVID to completely vanish. We have to do our best to manage it. Vaccinations, better treatment, and more research since last year have put us in a better position to do just that.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.