Dealing with a different beast: the Delta variant

So, when you put all the facts into consideration, you’ve got a recipe for rising infection, be it a breakthrough, low vaccinations or lack of herd immunity. Ultimately, everyone makes their own risk assessment.

And while the risk of getting sick if you’re vaccinated is low at this time, it makes good sense if you’re in an environment with a high level of viral dynamics to consider wearing a mask and add an extra level of protection.

We never expected COVID to completely vanish. We have to do our best to manage it. Vaccinations, better treatment, and more research since last year have put us in a better position to do just that.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.