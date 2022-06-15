Deal found for easy-to-clean white ceiling fan for kitchen: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a white ceiling fan with a light fixture for my kitchen. Kitchen fans get greasy, so I wish you could find one with an easy to clean surface. — Barbara & Russ Pillsbury, Edgewater Park

Dear Barbara & Russ: Get a Hampton Bay Palm Beach III 48-inch LED indoor/outdoor matte white ceiling fan with a light kit at Home Depot for $109.65. I bought three of these for two bedrooms and one sunroom. The blades are plastic and easy to clean.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for an elasticized, queen, ruffled, split-corner, brown bed skirt with a 14” drop. I have looked locally at Bed, Bath & Beyond and Walmart and on every online site I could think of with no luck. — Vy Lapworth, Rio Grande

Dear Vy: Go to Collectionsetc.com and get a queen-sized dark brown or light brown 14-inch drop elastic bed skirt for $16.99. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a waffle iron that is just a waffle iron. I don’t want the kind that looks like a pizzelle maker. — Rosalina DePietro

Dear Rosalina: This week at Target, get an All Cruxgg stand-up style swing-around waffle iron regularly $49.99 on sale for $19.99.

Reader tips

Christine Morman wrote in to let anyone who loves Mancini fried peppers in a jar know she called Mancini in Florida and was told that in 4 to 6 weeks they are going to put them back in stock.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Signature Farms 80% lean ground beef: $3.99 per pound.

Signature Farms boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

Boneless chicken tenders, thin-sliced breast or boneless thighs: Buy one, get one free.

Oscar Mayer, Smithfield, Hatfield or Signature Select 1-pound bacon: $4.99 each.

Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Waterfront BISTRO shrimp ring: Buy one, get one free.

Seedless watermelon: $4.99. Limit one.*

Red seedless grapes: $1.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Signature Select 64-ounce apple juice: $1.69. Limit two.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream or 9-ounce bars: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Bone-in New York strip steak: $5.99 per pound.

Red or green seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

San Giorgio pasta: 99 cents.

Bowl & Basket pasta sauce: 99 cents.

Nature Bounty or Sundown vitamins: half price.

ShopRite sandwich or snack zipper bags 30- to 50-count: Three for $4. Must buy three.

Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

General Mills large-size cereal: $1.99. Limit four.*

Kellogg’s large-size cereal: $1.99. Limit four.*

Starbucks 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit four.*

Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

A TACK Life 36-volt 16-inch cordless lawn mower regularly $299.99 is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $199.99. An 8-pack of Irish Spring bar soap is $3.49.

Get the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) regularly $99.99 on sale at Lowe’s for $59.99.

Living Accents 6-foot fold-in-half folding table is on sale at Ace Hardware for $54.99.

Boscov’s homemade fudge is on sale for $7.99 per pound. Get 20% off its entire stock of K-cups and coffee pods.

Number 6 annuals at Home Depot are on sale for $4.48. The ring video doorbell wired is on sale for $51.99.

Get 50% off all garden decor, planters and supplies at Rite Aid.

Neutrogena, Banana Boat or Walgreens sun care products are buy one, get one 50% off at Walgreens.

Sundown and Nature’s Truth vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Men’s tops, shorts and swim are 30% off at Target. All in Motion men’s activewear is 25% off.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.