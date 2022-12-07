Deal found for an uncle looking to buy a drone: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My nephew asked me to buy him a drone. I am afraid to ask how much they are and where to buy one. Please, nothing online; I want a store. — Uncle Eddie

Dear Uncle Eddie: You are in luck. How does $19.99 sound? Get a Vivitar Skyhornet drone, regularly $39.99, on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t find my favorite Lantana humus anymore. ShopRite and ACME rarely carry it. The carrot, black bean and beet are my favorites. Publix in Florida is too far! Gotta have my Humus. —Kevin Barr, Oceanview

Dear Kevin: According to the Lantana Foods website, Walmart and Whole Foods sell it. There is a Whole Foods in Cherry Hill on Route 70 and Walmarts in Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing or Rio Grande — all much closer than Florida! I emailed you their website.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wife (finally) got a job, and she wants a keypad door lock in case she’s not home from work to let our kids in after school. Any deals? — Happy Husband

Dear Happy Husband: The best deal I could find is a deadbolt only, and leave the doorknob unlocked. Home Depot has a Defiant single-cylinder electronic keypad deadbolt satin finish lock on sale for $37.88. If you don’t have a deadbolt, you can buy a Schlage Plymouth satin chrome electronic keypad door handle lock for $106.38 at Home Depot.

Reader tips

Marlene Polazneck wrote in to let Karen Easton know she has had great success fighting colds by using Nature’s Bounty 50mg of zinc cut in half.

Joan wrote in to tell Karen that Acme in Cape May Court House and Walmart in Rio Grande carry elderberry in several forms.

Calista Ruga wrote in to let Karen know elderberry capsules are available at Walmart and by mail order from Puritan’s Pride. Calista also wrote that it helps with respiratory bugs and definitely shortens the duration.

Brittany Velez wrote in to let Karen know she has a small business making organic elderberry syrup as well as brew-your-own syrup kits. She is on Facebook as Botanically Britt or you can call her at 919-539-0559.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Strip steak value pack: $6.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chop value pack: $2.99 per pound.

Lancaster Brand beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98.

President 1-pound mini brie wheel: $9.99.

Tropicana 52-ounce orange juice: $3.50.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11-ounce coffee, including decaf: Two for $10.

Cape Cod Kettle 7- to 8-ounce chips: $2.50.

Blackberries, raspberries, or blueberries 6 to 16 ounces: $1.99 each. Limit two.*

Hormel Black Label 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Signature Select 4-pound bag of sugar: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Signature Select Open Nature original, cauliflower, or broccoli crust pizza: Limit one.*

Häagen-Dazs ice cream or ice cream snacks: $2.99. Limit one offer.

Two-pound bag of honey crisp apples: $2.99. Limit one.

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Top round roast or London broil: $2.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Perdue Oven Stuffer roaster: 99 cents per pound.

Two-pound bag of jumbo 21- to 25-count cleaned shrimp or 16 to 20 you-peel shrimp: $13.98.

Green or white asparagus: $1.49 per pound.

Cook’s spiral sliced ham: $1.49 per pound.

Cooks smoked half ham: 89 cents per pound.

ShopRite family-pack Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound.

Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.

Three 6-inch poinsettia plants: $15. Must buy three.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $8.49.

Bowl & Basket rotisserie chicken: $5.99. Limit four.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Tropicana Pure Premium 52-ounce orange juice: Two for $5. Must buy two. Limit four offers.*

Dannon Greek 5.3-ounce yogurt: Ten for $8. Limit one offer.*

Wonderful 1-pound bag of pistachios: $4.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

A 2-pound box of Asher’s chocolates is on sale for $24.99 at Boscov’s. Men’s Starting Point ultra-soft fleece crews or pants: $7.99. Men’s Heat Holders thermal hats and gloves regularly $40 are on sale for $17.99.

Christmas lights, candles, and home decor are 50% off at Rite Aid.

Lindt Truffles or Godiva bags are buy one, get one half price at CVS. Nature Bounty or CVS vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Tide Simply laundry detergent are four for $9 at Walgreens. Rayovac hearing aid batteries are buy one, get one half off.

A Lionel Holiday Train 37-piece set with six cars regularly $59.99 is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $34.99.

Children’s reclining chairs with cup holders regularly $129.99 are on sale at Big Lots for $71.99.

Get a 65-inch LG smart 4K UHD HDR TV for $469.99 at Target. A 50-inch Vizio smart 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale for $299.99.