Sleep involves a complex biological and neurological process that helps you process new information, stay healthy and re-energize.

Your circadian rhythm and sleep cycle are key. That being said, daylight saving time (DST) messes with your circadian rhythm, which can throw off your sleep cycle. It could take a few days to a couple weeks, or more, for you to adjust. The best way to help avoid the effects is to get ahead on your sleep practices before springing forward this Sunday.

While there are ongoing discussions to change what some consider our nationally-scheduled “sleep disruption” or “joys of longer days,” for now, in most states, it remains. It is that time we are essentially pulled from sleep an hour early as clocks “spring forward.”

“It’s only an hour, what’s the big deal?”

The effects go beyond simple inconvenience. Researchers are discovering that springing ahead each March is connected with serious, negative health effects that extend further than those unsettling feelings of grogginess or being off. There are real health consequences — with evidence linking the annual transition of DST to increased strokes, heart attacks, teen/child sleep deprivation as well as increased motor vehicle and job accidents. Experts studying the data believe that the science establishing these links is strong and that the evidence makes a good case for adopting permanent standard time nationwide.

The science

Springing forward is hard on the body because our internal clock time is moved an hour later. In other words, it feels like 7 a.m. even though our clocks say 8. It’s a shift to later morning light for almost eight months. This is particularly notable because morning light is valuable in helping to set the body’s natural rhythms: waking us up and improving alertness.

In contrast, exposure to light later into the evening delays the brain’s release of melatonin, the hormone that promotes drowsiness. This can interfere with sleep and cause us to sleep less overall, and the effect can last even after most people adjust to losing an hour of sleep at the start of DST.

Sleep experts believe these health problems may result from a combination of chronic sleep deprivation and circadian misalignment, which is a mismatch in timing between our biological rhythms and the outside world. In other words, the timing of daily work, school or sleep routines is based on the clock, rather than on the sun’s rise and set.

Standard time most closely approximates natural light, with the sun directly overhead at or near noon. In contrast, during daylight saving time from March until November, the natural light is shifted unnaturally by one hour later.

Your sleep is vital

It’s a big deal, so make plans to help ease the transition:

Sleep change is here, plan for adjustments: Ease into sleep time changes. If possible, for these nights prior, go to bed 15-30 minutes earlier. Gradual shifting of your schedule by 15-minute intervals can help your circadian system naturally reset.

Get the quality sleep you need: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that adults routinely get 7-8 hours/night. Children 3-5 years old need 10-13 hours/night; 6-12 years old need 9-12 hours/night; and teens need 8-10 hours/night.

Tips

Sleep hygiene describes the routines and rituals that you undergo before bedtime. Maintaining good sleep hygiene works to help calm and get you in the mood to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Make sleep a priority: You need quality, restful sleep. Plan on it every day.

Decompress and power down: Engaging in relaxing activities in the hour before it’s time to hit the sack can help us doze off. Before bedtime, quiet things down and dim the lights.

Avoid stressful psychological and physical activities: Steer away from work, heavy exercise, rehashing unpleasant things or arguing a few hours before your desired sleep time.

Avoid stimulants: Coffee, tea, soda and chocolate contain caffeine. If you are struggling with your sleep, consider discontinuing these items in the early afternoon, depending on your target bedtime. Nicotine, contained in cigarettes, is also a stimulant.

Think comfort for sleeping: The comfort of your bedroom (and you at bedtime) is not just a luxury, it is critically important to the quality of your sleep.

Stay on schedule: Going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day — even weekends — is key for setting your body’s internal clock and circadian rhythm.

Sleep is an essential component to your overall well-being, and you must have quality sleep to gain all the health benefits it offers. If you have challenges with the time change and sleeping, talk to your doctor as soon as possible.