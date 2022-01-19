Daughter seeks the right chair for elderly father: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a good deal for me. I am in need of a lift reclining chair for my dad, who is getting up in years and getting weaker quickly. — Concerned daughter

Dear Concerned Daughter: This week at Boscov’s, all the recliners and lift chairs are 10% off. Their ad states they have more than 2,000 in stock.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can purchase Birds Eye frozen pearl onions? I use to buy them at ShopRite. I like to cook them with frozen peas with butter. — Calista Ruga

Dear Calista: The picture of the bag of white pearl onions is on the Birds Eye website, but when you go to find it on their website it is not there. I went to ShopRite’s website (actually looking for ShopRite brand frozen peas and onions, which I could not find), and it says they sell Birds Eye 14.4-ounce white pearl onions for $2.69.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need an Amazon Fire TV Stick, I can only find them for around $50. Since you are the Shopaholic, can you do better? — Danny Gold