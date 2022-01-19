Daughter seeks the right chair for elderly father: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a good deal for me. I am in need of a lift reclining chair for my dad, who is getting up in years and getting weaker quickly. — Concerned daughter
Dear Concerned Daughter: This week at Boscov’s, all the recliners and lift chairs are 10% off. Their ad states they have more than 2,000 in stock.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can purchase Birds Eye frozen pearl onions? I use to buy them at ShopRite. I like to cook them with frozen peas with butter. — Calista Ruga
Dear Calista: The picture of the bag of white pearl onions is on the Birds Eye website, but when you go to find it on their website it is not there. I went to ShopRite’s website (actually looking for ShopRite brand frozen peas and onions, which I could not find), and it says they sell Birds Eye 14.4-ounce white pearl onions for $2.69.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need an Amazon Fire TV Stick, I can only find them for around $50. Since you are the Shopaholic, can you do better? — Danny Gold
Dear Danny: Yes, I can. Go to Target this week and get an Amazon 4K Fire Stick with HD streaming and Alexa voice remote regularly $49.99 on sale for $29.99, and if you use your Target credit card, you will save an additional 5%.
Reader tips
Scott Wynn wrote in to let Dennis Howard know you can buy Zippo rechargeable hand warmers at Zippo.com.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Cantaloupe: $2.
Celery: $1.
Three-pound bag of yellow onions: $2.
Iceberg lettuce: $1.
Five-pound bag of white potatoes: $2.
Pineapple: $2.
Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98 per 2-pound bag.
Campbell’s Chunky, Homestyle or Well Yes! soup: $1.25.
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
Signature Select canned beans, corn, green beans or mixed vegetables: 89 cents each.
Sargento 6- to 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: Buy one, get one free.
Sugardale 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
Two-pound carton of strawberries: $3.99. Limit one.*
Breyer’s 48-ounce or Ben & Jerry’s 16-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*
Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $1.99. Limit one offer.
DiGiorno 27.7- to 31.5-ounce rising crust pizza: Two for $8. Limit one offer.*
Signature Select 35-pack of bottled spring water: $2.99. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Campbell’s chicken noodle or tomato soup: 10 for $7. Must buy 10.
Botticelli extra virgin 33.8-ounce olive oil: $3.99.
Tumaro’s low-carb wraps: $2.99.
Italian Village frozen 12-ounce ravioli or cavatelli: Four for $5.
Hershey’s 18.5- to 24-ounce chocolate syrup: $1.44.
Hungry Jack or Pillsbury pancake mix: 99 cents.
ShopRite 30- to 50-count sandwich, snack, or super size sandwich bags: 99 cents.
Dannon 5.3- to 6-ounce yogurt (excluding Greek): Ten for $6. Must buy 10.
Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: Eight for $6. Must buy 8.
Progresso Classic, Heart Healthy, Light, Rich & Hearty or Traditional: Ten for $10. Must buy 10. Limit four offers.*
Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: Two for $3. Must buy 2. Limit one offer.*
Bumble Bee solid-white 5-ounce tuna: 10 for $8.90. Must buy 10. Limit four offers.*
Wise Snacks 8- to 9.25-ounce: Four for $6. Must buy 4. Limit four offers.*
Chobani Greek yogurt or complete shakes: Five for $4. Must buy 5. Limit four offers.*
Colgate Optic White or Total toothpaste: Two for $2. Must buy 2. Limit one offer.*
Cottonelle mega roll 6-pack bath tissue or Scott mega roll 6-pack paper towels: $3.99. Limit one offer.*
Kleenex facial tissues: Four for $4. Must buy 4. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
A Hoover total home upright vacuum is on sale at Boscov’s for $99.99. All storage baskets are half price.
Nature Valley bars, Honey Bunches of Oats or Quaker cereal is $1.99 at CVS. Haagen-Daz novelty ice cream is buy one, get one half price.
Get 25% off Valentine’s heart candy and plush with candy at Rite Aid.
A Hamilton Beach digital sure-crisp air fryer toaster oven is on sale at Target for $89.99.
Ajax 40 laundry detergent is three for $4 or $1.99 each at Walgreens.
Sunbeam and Biddeford heated throw closeout blankets are $26.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ladies slippers are $5 and ladies pajamas are $10 at Family Dollar. This Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off your purchase.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
