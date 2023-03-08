Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a good deal on curtains that are 63 or 64 inches long, not the 84-inch ones. I need three sets with the round metal grommets. — Donny E., Mays Landing.

Dear Doris: This week at Boscov’s, get 63-inch grommet panels for $9.99 in your choice of solids, prints, sheers and lace with many colors to choose from.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending $40, where can I buy a badminton set? I need it actually for a joke. — The Jokester, Northfield

Dear The Jokester: Get a badminton and tennis 2-in-1 game set at Lidl in Egg Harbor Township for $9.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column every week and get good ideas. We have a Sleep Number bed that is about 10 years old and needs service. Can you recommend anybody to help? Thanks. — Richard Shapiro

Dear Richard: After talking with Ronnie from Mel’s Furniture in Atlantic City (they sell a lot of mattresses), he said to try calling the manufacturer of your mattress. He also told me after 10 years, your mattress has “kinda” had it. Ronnie said to come see him on Atlantic Avenue and he can give you a great deal on a new one.

Reader tips

Roseanne DeSantes, of Egg Harbor Township, and Dottie Arabia, of Somers Point, both wrote in to let Janet T. Nickels know what a great and reasonable job Richard’s Sharpening did. However, sadly, Janis Hetrick wrote in to say she read on the app Nextdoor that Richard’s Sharpening Service has closed. I called, and the number is disconnected.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Cantaloupe, honeydew or mini watermelon: Three for $12.

Tastykake family packs: Three for $10.

Gillette or Venus razors or cartridges: buy one, get one half price.

Signature Care shave cream or foam: buy one, get one free.

Maxwell House or Yuban 24.5- to 31-ounce coffee: $7.99.

Signature Care, Nature Made or Nature’s Truth vitamins: buy one, get one free.

Signature Farms corned beef point-cut brisket: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.*

Signature SELECT 2-liter soda: 49 cents. Limit two.*

Prego 24-ounce pasta sauce: $1.49. Limit one.*

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Edy’s or Häagen-Dazs ice cream: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bone-in beef chuck steak: $4.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket chicken drumsticks or thighs: 99 cents per pound.

Redpack 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: Four for $5. Must buy 4.

Simply Tide 31-ounce or 13-count pods: $2.99.

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit four.*

Chobani 5.3 Greek yogurt: Eight for $8. Limit one offer.*

Thomas’ Swirl bread: $1.99. Limit four.*

Häagen-Dazs butter cones: $3.99. Limit one offer.*

L’Oreal Elive shampoo or conditioner: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*

JP O’Reilly’s corned beef brisket: $1.99 per pound. (offer good Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 18).**

Häagen-Daz 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $5.**

Sara Lee 20 loaf of bread: Two for $3.**

Florida’s Natural Premium juice: $1.99.**

Wonderful pistachios: $4.99 per 1-pound bag.**

Ready Pac 4.5- to 7.75-ounce salad: $1.99.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**Limit one with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

BabyEssentials regularly $6.99 to $16 are on sale at Boscov’s for $3.99. A 4-pound Eureka Swivel Lightweight 3-in-1 stick vacuum is on sale for $29.99.

Whitman’s or Russell Stover 8.1- to 12-ounce samplers are $5.99 at Rite Aid. Regional 24-pack of bottled water is buy one, get one free.

Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $2.19. Final Touch 72-ounce fabric softener is on sale for $2.99.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is buy one, get one half price at CVS. Haribo gummies are buy two, get one free.

Get a Chamberlain 1/2 HP heavy duty chain-drive garage door opener for $159 at Home Depot.

Cerave skin or baby care is buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.

Get 20% off maternity and swimwear at Target. Also 20% off movies and books at Target.

Get a (limit of four) 32-ounce vegetable lasagna for $4.99 at Lidl. Three pounds of beef burgers regularly $10.69 are on sale for $5.99.