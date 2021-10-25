Control the 'Sugar Monster' this Halloween: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Problems occur when you consume too much “added sugar” — sugar that food manufacturers add to products to increase flavor or extend shelf life. And those sugary, sticky and full-of-fake-ingredient treats are linked to a host of health issues including kidney disease, tooth decay, gout, impaired memory and dementia, weight gain and obesity, diabetes and insulin resistance, heart disease and high blood pressure, and, potentially, fuel for the growth of cancer.

The American Heart Association advises capping added sugars at 6 teaspoons (25 grams) per day for women and 9 teaspoons (36 g) per day for men. It adds up fast!

Most processed foods (like candy) you eat contain added sugars (and more calories) with little nutritional value. Other main sources of added sugar include sodas, ice cream, baked goods, sports drinks and sweetened dairy. Also, salty foods can be surprisingly high in added sugar. For example, breads, tomato sauce and protein bars.

The seasons of sugarPeople confess that it can be easy to forget or be mindful of while celebrating the holidays. But there are potentially harmful effects from excessive consumption of sugar-laden foods and beverages.