Control the 'Sugar Monster' this Halloween: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Halloween is quickly approaching, and candy is everywhere!
Americans’ relationship with candy (and sugar) over Halloween is not just scary, but downright dangerous — from the amount of candy collected to the staggering amount of sugar consumed by children and adults.
The average American will consume about 3 pounds of candy over Halloween.
Halloween is the biggest holiday of the year for candy makers, followed by Christmas and Easter with Valentine’s Day a distant fourth.
On average, a child will consume 3,190 calories of sugar on Halloween from trick-or-treating alone. About 3 cups of sugar — equal to about 168 sugar cubes.
It’s estimated that adults will consume 3.4 pounds of candy over the four weeks of Halloween festivities.
That sugar megadose can have effects beyond the immediate crankiness, sluggishness, stomachache and trouble sleeping. It can lead to longer-term gut issues including gas, bloating and diarrhea that last for days, and more.
While Halloween is a holiday that focuses on candy consumption, candy or treat eating is a part of every month. The average American eats almost 25 pounds of candy every year. And the increased consumption of sugary treats often continues into and throughout the holidays.
Problems occur when you consume too much “added sugar” — sugar that food manufacturers add to products to increase flavor or extend shelf life. And those sugary, sticky and full-of-fake-ingredient treats are linked to a host of health issues including kidney disease, tooth decay, gout, impaired memory and dementia, weight gain and obesity, diabetes and insulin resistance, heart disease and high blood pressure, and, potentially, fuel for the growth of cancer.
The American Heart Association advises capping added sugars at 6 teaspoons (25 grams) per day for women and 9 teaspoons (36 g) per day for men. It adds up fast!
Most processed foods (like candy) you eat contain added sugars (and more calories) with little nutritional value. Other main sources of added sugar include sodas, ice cream, baked goods, sports drinks and sweetened dairy. Also, salty foods can be surprisingly high in added sugar. For example, breads, tomato sauce and protein bars.
The seasons of sugarPeople confess that it can be easy to forget or be mindful of while celebrating the holidays. But there are potentially harmful effects from excessive consumption of sugar-laden foods and beverages.
Tracking: To help eliminate added sugars, you need to identify them, which can be challenging since sugar goes by many names including agave, brown sugar, cane juice/cane sugar, coconut palm sugar, fruit juice concentrates, brown rice syrup, maple syrup, high fructose corn syrup, glucose, sorbitol, barley malt syrup, sorghum syrup, brown rice syrup, dextrose, fructose and anything that ends with “ose,” to name a few.
Fortunately, nutrition labels now have a separate line showing the amount of added sugar. But you need to know your sugar math. Sugar is listed in grams, and 4 grams is roughly 1 teaspoon.
Eaten routinely, sugar increases the potential of serious health problems. Bottom line: Your body doesn’t need added sugars.
Addiction: Sugar consumption, similar to nicotine, alcohol and drugs, hacks into the brain’s pleasure centers, creating a sense of euphoria. These centers are involved with motivation and memory, motivating you to pursue “it” over and over again, leading to addiction.
Liquid poison: Sugar-sweetened drinks are a leading source of added sugars, along with a lot of calories that are devoid of nutrition. Sugary sweetened drinks aren’t processed the same way foods are. Instead, they are more efficiently converted to and stored as fat. Even fruit juices can contain a lot of hidden artificial sugar. If you’re making a punch, watch out for processed “juice cocktails” — a cranberry juice cocktail, for instance, contains a lot of added sugar to balance the bitterness of cranberries. Go for 100% fruit juices that contain only the sugar extracted from the fruit or vegetable.
Avoid sugar overload: Avoid processed foods, in general; reinforce mindful eating practices; and make decisions about quality food that nourishes your body. And share these healthy habits with your kids!
Halloween brings many sweet temptations. Here are some ways to manage that sugar monster:
Stay hydrated. Thirst often masquerades as hunger.
Eat three nutritious meals with no more than four hours between them, along with some healthy treats.
Don’t keep Halloween candy out; put it away.
Be intentional about how much, what and when you’ll eat sweets to allow for careful indulgence.
This time of year offers dangerously increased levels of sugar (even toxic amounts) with all the added festivities from Halloween through the new year. Be aware of what to look for, stay diligent and make healthy choices! Happy Halloween!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.