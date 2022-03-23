Connecting readers with gluten-free bread, laminate flooring deals: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in search of ShopRite gluten-free white bread. It is in the freezer section with other gluten-free items. They have not had any in stock for the last few months at the Galloway or Somers Point stores. Also, the Kellogg’s Special K banana-flavored cereal. I am not sure if this flavor has been discontinued or not. Cannot seem to find that either. Thank you. — Chris

Dear Chris: ShopRite does not have ShopRite gluten-free white bread on its website. However, they do have quite a few other brands. Three Bakers whole grain white bread, which is gluten-free, is on sale this week for $6.49.

The good news is Kellogg’s still makes Special K banana cereal. According to the Kellogg’s website, Walmart, Walgreens and Acme sell it. I emailed you both links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for best deal on wood-look laminate floor for a rental. — Dean DeMarco

Dear Dean: American Concepts water-resistant laminate flooring is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $1.39 per square foot. It comes with a 30-year limited residential warranty.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a good deal on floor lamps? I am in need of two for both sides of my bed because I have no room for night stands. — Jessica Alder

Dear Jessica: Boscov’s has a large selection with 30% off Wednesday. Also, you can get lucky at Christmas Tree Shops, Home Goods, Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Gabes and Big Lots.

Reader tips

Diomira Marra, of Brigantine, wrote in to let G.J. of Brigantine know that she recommends the Cobbler’s Bench Shoe Repair at 2603 New Rd. in Northfield. And Lewis Bratspis wrote in to let G.J. know that David of English Creek Shoe Repair moved next to the Walgreens at Tilton and New Roads at the strip mall, inside the cleaners.

Jim from Ventnor wrote in to let my readers know he is a big fan of Aldi’s salmon, but he has recently been going to Lidl for fresh salmon with the Bakkafrost brand name. Jim states it is a little more expensive than Aldi, but it’s farmed in the Faroe Islands, near Norway, not from Chile. Lidl also has several kinds of frozen Atlantic salmon portions, he wrote.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98 for a 2-ound bag.

Colgate 4-ounce toothpaste: $1.

Boneless pork loin roast or center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Soft soap 7.5-ounce hand soap: $1.

Kellogg’s Pop Tarts: Buy one, get one free.

Colgate toothbrush: $1.

Cadbury creme eggs: 89 cents.

Ladies or men’s Speed Stick: $1.

Breyer’s 48-ounce ice cream: $2.49. Limit one.*

Primo Taglio ham off the bone or Classics Swiss deli sliced: $5.99 per pound.*

Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit three pounds.*

Oscar Mayer or Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit three offers.*

Campbell’s Chunky, Homestyle or Well Yes! soups: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*

Ritz crackers, Crispers or sandwich crackers: Two for $5. Limit two offers.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Fresh Perdue poultry: 40% off.

Family pack of center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Plum tomatoes: 99 cents per pound.

Green asparagus: $1.49 per pound.

Gorton’s seafood: 25% off.

Skippy 15- to 16.3-ounce peanut butter: $1.77.

Pepperoni and cheese 15-ounce stromboli: $6.49.

Hebrew National beef franks: $2.99.

Bowl & Basket 25.4-ounce specialty avocado oil: half price.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $5.99.

Yehuda, Osem, Aviv or ShopRite 5-pound box of matzos: $1.99. Limit one.*

General Mills large-size cereals (limited assortment): Three for $5. Limit one offer.*

Pepperidge Farm farmhouse bread: $2.24. Limit four.*

Florida’s Natural Premium orange juice: $1.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Morning Blend 100-count Kcups are $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

A gallon of Clark + Kensington or Royal interior or exterior paint is buy one, get one half price at Ace Hardware.

Angel Soft bath tissue in four mega rolls or nine regular rolls is $5.29 at Walgreens.

A multi pack of Cadbury creme eggs are $3.99 at Rite Aid. A 9-ounce bag of robin eggs are two for $5.

Essie nail polish is buy two, get one free at CVS. Black Forest gummies, nerds or sweet Ttrts are buy one, get one free.

Vigoro 0.5 cubic feet bagged marble chip landscape rock is on sale for $3.98 at Home Depot.

Get 50% off Easter decor and spring floral today at Boscov’s. Men’s college T-shirts regularly $20 to $25 are on sale for $11.99.

Easter party crafts and decorations and summer toys are 40% off at Hobby Lobby.

Holland Pavers are 68 cents each at Lowe’s. A Scotts turf builder 23-pound broadcast spreader is $39.98.

A 50-inch TCL Roku smart 4K UHD HDR TV regularly $469.99 is on sale for $299.99 at Target.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.