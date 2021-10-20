Company says it's no longer making his favorite croutons

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: What ever happened to New York Bakery’s Honey & Butter Croutons? I can’t find them at Acme, ShopRite, Walmart or even Amazon. Did they run out of honey? — Pete Z., Ocean City
Dear Pete: They did stop making them! From the website of T. Marzetti Company, the maker of the Honey & Butter Croutons: “I am sorry we stopped making this product. I understand; these were my favorite croutons also. Typically a product is discontinued if it is not selling well enough. Your feedback has been forwarded to our Brand Management team.”
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Treefree Green 2 ultra-soft toilet paper? They have a cartoon character on the front that looks like the Jolly Green Giant’s daughter, and a woman owns the company. — Terrence O’Neill
Dear Terrence: Go to Shelhealth.com and get a 4-pack of Green2 Tree (It has the Green Giant looking daughter on the package) bath tissue for $5.99. Ebay.com sells four packages of four rolls for $9.99 plus a $9.83 shipping fee, which is a little better deal. I emailed you both sites.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We’ve been buying Hoboken Farms Marinara Sauce for years at our ShopRite in Marmora. They no longer carry it. Can you advise us if there is another local source for this product? We appreciate your help and love your column! — Greg and Ellen Oliver
Dear Greg and Ellen: Go direct to Hobokenfarms.net to get four jars for $52.99 or six jars for $71.99 with free shipping. Have you tried asking your ShopRite grocery manager to order it for you?
Reader tips
Effie Russell wrote to let Jennifer of Cumberland County know she uses Pat Juliano, who is reliable and efficient, at 609-432-5205 when she needs a ride to the Atlantic City, Philadelphia and Newark airports.
Clark Hindelang wrote in to say last week’s column had his phone number incorrect. His website is www.hindelangcarservice.com, and his phone number is 609-513-5983.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Signature Select canned pumpkin: $1.25.
Pillsbury cake mix: $1.
Signature Farms value pack of chicken thighs, legs, or drumsticks: 99 cents a pound.
Large pumpkins: $5.
Keller’s one-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
Red or green seedless grapes: 99 cents. Limit 3 pounds.*
O Organics 32-ounce broth: $1.49. Limit four offers.*
Skippy 15- to 16.3-ounce peanut butter: 99 cents. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Ground beef 80% lean: $2.49 per pound.
A pint of blueberries: $1.88.
ShopRite pint of grape tomatoes: 99 cents.
5-pound bag of Eastern or Russet potatoes: $1.49 .
Pillsbury cake mix, brownie mix or frosting: 88 cents.
Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: Three cans for $3. Must buy three.
Angel Soft double-roll 12-pack bath tissue: $4.99.
Pompeian 48-ounce olive oil: $5.99.
Pyrex bakeware, prep ware and glass food storage: half price.
Kodak Xtralife 12-pack AA or AAA batteries: $2.49.
Sylvania LED A19 light bulb: 99 cents.
Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce can: $1.99.
Margaritaville bruschetta or salsas: half price.
Gorton’s seafood: half price.
Bowl & Basket 72-count K-cups: $14.99. Limit four.*
Chock Full O’Nuts 21- to 26-ounce can: $4.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Wanted and Unionbay ladies boots regularly $59.99 are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
Halloween kits or accessories are $5 at Family Dollar. On Saturday, (Oct. 23) spend $25 and save $5 with your Family Dollar smart coupon.
Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack K-cups is $6.99 at CVS.
All Halloween decor, lights and toys are half price at Rite Aid.
A SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker regularly $99.99 is on sale for $79.99 at Target. A Gourmia XL digital toaster oven and air fryer regularly $149.99 is on sale for $119.99.
A four-pack of Red Bull Energy Drink is $5.99 at Walgreens. Maxwell House instant 8-ounce coffee is $3.99.
Behr Marquee one-gallon matte interior paint and primer is on sale at Home Depot for $42.98.
A Master Lock 2-inch combination padlock is on sale at Ace Hardware for $12.99. Limit one.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
