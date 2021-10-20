Company says it's no longer making his favorite croutons

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: What ever happened to New York Bakery’s Honey & Butter Croutons? I can’t find them at Acme, ShopRite, Walmart or even Amazon. Did they run out of honey? — Pete Z., Ocean City

Dear Pete: They did stop making them! From the website of T. Marzetti Company, the maker of the Honey & Butter Croutons: “I am sorry we stopped making this product. I understand; these were my favorite croutons also. Typically a product is discontinued if it is not selling well enough. Your feedback has been forwarded to our Brand Management team.”

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Treefree Green 2 ultra-soft toilet paper? They have a cartoon character on the front that looks like the Jolly Green Giant’s daughter, and a woman owns the company. — Terrence O’Neill

Dear Terrence: Go to Shelhealth.com and get a 4-pack of Green2 Tree (It has the Green Giant looking daughter on the package) bath tissue for $5.99. Ebay.com sells four packages of four rolls for $9.99 plus a $9.83 shipping fee, which is a little better deal. I emailed you both sites.