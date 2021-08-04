Closet organizer? Foot bath? Calculator for the kids? Franny The Shopaholic finds the bargains

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Because my bedroom is small, I need a closet organizer that has drawers. Every one I find that would work is over $500. My closet is 77 inches wide. Are there any deals? — Sharon T., Absecon
Dear Sharon: Through Thursday at Home Depot, you can buy a Closet Evolution Ultimate White Wood Closet System, including four drawers and shelves for 60- to 96-inch wide closets. It also has on either side of the shelves and drawers two clothing racks for a total of four racks. Regularly $445.99, it is on sale for $334.49. Did you ever think of just putting a dresser in your closet?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Two kids in need of a scientific calculator. — John M.
Dear John: This week at Target, get a Texas Instruments TI30XIIS scientific calculator regularly $17.99 on sale for $8.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! Any good deals on a footbath I need for a gift for a friend? Thanks. — Allison McHugh
Dear Allison: Get a HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Footspa for $19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save an additional 20% with one of their coupons, making your cost $16.
Reader tips
Last weekend, we were searching for live blue crabs to cook, but everyone was out of them. I remembered that you had recommended Brandon for crabs in your column. So we gave him a call (609-233-0477). Not only were his crabs delicious, but he threw in a couple of extra. Also, we couldn’t make it to his boat in EHT right away, so he left them for us in a Styrofoam cooler and told us to just leave the money there on his boat (under the wrench, ha ha).
During these trying times when good service is so hard to come by, Brandon went over and above. I just wanted to pass this story along to you. Thanks again for the great recommendation. Lois and Frank Angelozzi
Cindy Dichino wrote in to let Helen Johnston know George’s Sharpening Service on Route 47 in Millville is a great place to get knives sharpened.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Seedless watermelon: $3.99.
Boneless chicken breasts or thighs: $1.99 per pound.
Kraft 8-ounce salad dressing: $1.
Two pounds of jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $11.98.
Cold water lobster tail 3- to 4-ounce: $6.99.
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
Skippy peanut butter: $2.50.
Good Cook bakeware: buy one, get one half price.
Perdue fully cooked chicken tray packs: buy one, get one free.
Angel Soft bath tissue 12 double rolls: $5.99.
Cherries: $1.88 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: Three for $5. Must buy 3. Limit one offer.*
Signature Select Refreshe spring water 35-bottle case: $2.99. Limit one offer.*
Hatfield one-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit two.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Tide Simply laundry detergent: $1.99.
Nature Bounty or Sundown vitamins: half price.
Pompeian 68-ounce olive oil: $7.99.
Lantana hummus: half price.
Bowl & Basket one-pound butter quarters: $2.59.
Paper Mate Write Bros pens 10-pack: 99 cents.
iScholar (correct spelling) #2 yellow pencils 10-pack: 59 cents.
Multipurpose 500-count copy paper: $3.99.
Kodak Xtra Life 1-count 9-volt or 2-count C or D batteries: $1.49.
Schick disposable 12-count Slim Twin: 99 cents. Limit one.*
McCain Premium potatoes: Two for $3. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*
Bowl & Basket 45-ounce pasta sauce: Two for $2. Limit 4 offers.*
ShopRite one pint of red grape tomatoes: 99 cents. Limit one.*
ShopRite family-pack Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.*
Halos mandarins 3-pound bag: $2.99 each. Limit one bag.*
Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26 -ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit one.*
Tree Ripe Grove Select 52-ounce orange or apple juice: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Colgate Total toothpaste 4.8-ounce tube: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
A HDX gray 5tier plastic garage storage shelving unit is on sale at Home Depot for $45.98.
Powerade 28-ounce drink is 75 cents at Family Dollar.
Boscov’s entire stock of summer umbrellas, cushions, and pillows is 50% to 62% off.
Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. No.7 cosmetics and skin care is buy one, get one half off.
Cat & Jack kids and toddlers uniform polo shirts are $5 at Target.
A 4-pack of The First Years Sippy Cups are $2.68 at Walmart.
Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee or Dunkin’ Donuts 11- to 12-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
Puffs facial tissues or Dawn 7-ounce dish detergent is four for $5 at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.