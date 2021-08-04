Closet organizer? Foot bath? Calculator for the kids? Franny The Shopaholic finds the bargains

Last weekend, we were searching for live blue crabs to cook, but everyone was out of them. I remembered that you had recommended Brandon for crabs in your column. So we gave him a call (609-233-0477). Not only were his crabs delicious, but he threw in a couple of extra. Also, we couldn’t make it to his boat in EHT right away, so he left them for us in a Styrofoam cooler and told us to just leave the money there on his boat (under the wrench, ha ha).