Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a Roomba-style floor cleaner. They range from $175 to $800. Can you find a high-rated one for about $300? — Lorraine Hoffman O’Niell, Atlantic City

Dear Lorraine: The EUFY BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S has great ratings and is $249 at Walmart.com.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am at a loss. I wear button-down shirts. I had a cleaner/launder to do my shirts. They lost their business. I tried another cleaner/launder and they rejected most of my shirts. We women are at a loss trying to have our shirts laundered and pay a fair price like the men pay. Please help me to find a fair-price launderer. Men’s shirts cost about $2 per shirt. — Lois Shohen, Ventnor

Dear Lois: Have you tried calling all your local dry cleaners and asking them how much a men’s or women’s button-down collared shirt is to dry clean? Perhaps if you say men’s or women’s it would be the same price. I have used American Cleaners on Route 9 in Somers Point in the past and Janet, the owner charged $2 per shirt, but that was about eight years ago. She also does tailoring very reasonably.

Reader tips





Harry C. wrote in to let Joseph from Vineland know he used Clark Hindelang, hindelangcarservice.com, out of Margate to take four adults and a 3-year-old with a car seat and lots of luggage to the Philly airport from Linwood three weeks ago for $190. Harry said Clark replied immediately to any questions he had, was on time and was about one-third the cost of a limo.

Steals of the week

Acme

Post or Quaker cereal (limited assortment): four for $10. Must buy four.

Signature Farms boneless chicken breast or thighs: $2.99 per pound.

Boneless pork loin roasts: $2.99 per pound.

Blu, Blue Sea or Eastern Cove lump crab meat: $10.99 per 1-pound can.

Stuffed Easter baskets: 33% off.

Easter home or party decor: 33% off.

Entenmann’s doughnuts: $2.99. Limit four.

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99. Limit one.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Angel Soft 16-roll bath tissue: $9.99. Limit one.*

Rib roast: $4.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Signature Select spiral-sliced ham: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.**

Smithfield shank or butt portion ham: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.**

*with your Acme digital coupon.

**with your Acme digital coupon and an additional purchase of $25.

ShopRite

Broccoli rabe: $1.99 per pound.

Pineapple: $1.49.

Red seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Fresh Express salad blends: $2.50.

Bowl & Basket chicken drum sticks family pack: 69 cents per pound.

Atlantic salmon filet: $8.99 per pound.

Nathan beef franks: $2.99.

Danon Greek yogurt: Ten for $8.*

Asparagus: 99 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*

Florida Nature’s Made premium 52-ounce orange juice: $1.99. Limit four.*

Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce tuna: Ten for $9.99. Limit one offer.*

Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit four.*

Colgate Optic White toothpaste: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Candy-filled Easter baskets are 25% off at Rite Aid. Garden decor, planters and supplies are half price.

All facemasks and bath bombs are buy three, get one free at Target. All X-Shot dart blaster toys are 20% off.

Pampers jumbo-pack diapers are two for $21 at Walgreens. Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Scott’s 40-pound bag of Weed & Feed, regularly $74.99, is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $49.99. Roundup 1.33-gallon extended control for weeds, regularly $32.97, is on sale for $19.99.

Maxwell House Instant 8-ounce decaf coffee or Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.99 at CVS. CVS, Nature’s Bounty or Nature Made vitamins are buy one, get one free.