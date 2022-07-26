Catch 'the sapphire of summer' and midsummer meteors: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

These next two weeks bring us to midsummer.

They offer us a nightlong parade of planets, lots of meteors — and the queen star of summer, Vega, shining overhead as evening twilight fades away.

Vega the sapphire of summer. How soon after sunset can you first glimpse Vega? Look very high in the east and if the sky is not too hazy you’ll probably see it 10 minutes after sundown (or even sooner). and currently rivaled in brightness only by the departing spring star Arcturus (in the west). Vega’s white color has, for most of us on most nights, a distinct touch of blue. After a long, hot summer day (like the ones we’ve recently been having), this frosty blue in Vega brings a delightful coolness to the mind.

Because of its color, I’ve long called Vega “the sapphire of summer.” The only star visible from New Jersey’s latitude that is distinctly brighter is blue-white Sirius, but Sirius is a winter star, currently too close to the sun in our daytime sky for us to see. Long ago, a friend of mine from Brigantine, Nora McGee, wrote to this column that Vega was “the Sirius of summer.” (Nora’s most memorable color statement of all was that Arcturus’s hue is “champagne shot with roses.”)

In an upcoming column, I’ll discuss some of the amazing scientific facts we’ve learned about Vega and describe other interesting sights in its little constellation, Lyra the Lyre (the lyre is an ancient musical instrument, somewhat like a harp). For now, however, just make sure you look overhead on these midsummer evenings and observe Vega, the queen star of summer.

Midsummer meteor maximum. If you’ve been interested in sky-watching for a long time, you’ve probably heard of the most famous of all meteor showers: the Perseids. The Perseid shower always peaks around Aug. 12 or 13, but this year the nearly full moon will hamper seeing as many of these swift “shooting stars” around their peak.

I’ll still discuss the Perseid peak in the next installment of this column (two weeks from today), but for now let me advise that we all try to see early Perseids (those of late July and early August) combine with two lesser but good showers: the Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Caprcornids.

I call this period of many meteors “the midsummer meteor maximum.” To see it well (maybe even 10 or 20 meteors per hour) you need four things: the ability to go out very late; freedom from clouds and thick haze; freedom from bright moonlight; freedom from bright city light pollution.

How late should you go out? Around midnight is early enough to catch most of the Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids, flying only moderately swiftly out of the southeast or south. To catch many Perseids, flying very swiftly out of the northeast, as late as a few hours after midnight is ideal.

And how about the moon this year? The moon is new this Thursday; hence, not visible at all. The Delta Aquarids and Capricornids should peak this weekend (July 29 through 31), when the moon is still slender and setting before evening is over. After that, the moon brightens and stays up more and more of the night, reaching first quarter (a half-lit moon) on Aug. 5.

Nightlong parade of planets. The planet Mercury is now starting to peek into view low in the west-northwest for just a few minutes during dusk. But the easy planets to see are Saturn (rising at dusk, visible all night): Jupiter (rising around 11 p.m.), fire-colored Mars (rising in the midnight hour) and brilliant Venus (rising at dawn).

Moon and planet at dawn and dusk. On Wednesday (July 27), Venus is low in the east-northeast an hour before sunrise and a very thin moon is well to its lower left. This Friday (July 29), go out just 30 minutes after sunset and use binoculars to try to see another ultra-thin moon and Mercury just lower left of it — both barely above the west-northwest horizon.