Catch moon-planet pairs and brightest stars: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

DAWN DOINGS: On Wednesday (Nov. 3) morning, an elusive but beautiful sight is available, very low in the east-southeast around 6:45 a.m. daylight saving time. This sight is the very slim crescent moon, with its points almost straight up, just above the fairly bright speck of light that is the planet Mercury. Binoculars could help show you the less bright flicker not far right of Mercury, the star Spica (brightest star of Virgo the Virgin).

Another event involving Mercury in the east-southeast before sunrise occurs on Wednesday, Nov. 10. That morning, around 5:45 to 6 a.m. standard time, binoculars can show Mars, much dimmer than Mercury, just 1° right of Mercury. And 1° is less than the width of your little finger viewed at arm’s length. You’ll need to look down almost on the horizon to see the tight duo of Mercury and Mars.

BRIGHTEST CONSTELLATIONS: This week, the evening sky has little or no moonlight, permitting darker skies for observing the oncoming bright constellations of late fall and early winter.