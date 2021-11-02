Catch moon-planet pairs and brightest stars: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Which would you vote for? A view of the crescent moon hanging close to a blazingly bright planet? Or a sight of the brightest stars and constellations of the year — including the Seven Sisters star cluster and rising Orion the Hunter — lifting up from the eastern horizon?
The good news is you don’t have to vote for one of these observing alternatives versus the other. Both types of astronomical sights are visible these next two weeks and are our topics in today’s column.
EVENING HAPPENINGS: On Friday, Nov, 5, around 7 p.m. daylight saving time, we can look very low in the southwest to see a nearly upright (backward letter C) lunar crescent far to the lower right of brightly gleaming Venus.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, the most striking moon-planet pairing of the month hangs in the southwest for more than two hours after sunset. That sunset is the first back on standard time (“fall back one hour”), therefore about 4:50 p.m. The striking “conjunction” (close pairing) is the moon just a few finger-widths at arm’s length lower right of Venus.
Next Monday (Nov. 8), the moon will be only moderately far to the upper left of Venus. On Nov. 10, the almost-half-lit moon will be pretty far to the lower left of moderately bright Saturn. On Nov. 11, the moon will be just over half-lit and not too far to the lower left of bright Jupiter.
DAWN DOINGS: On Wednesday (Nov. 3) morning, an elusive but beautiful sight is available, very low in the east-southeast around 6:45 a.m. daylight saving time. This sight is the very slim crescent moon, with its points almost straight up, just above the fairly bright speck of light that is the planet Mercury. Binoculars could help show you the less bright flicker not far right of Mercury, the star Spica (brightest star of Virgo the Virgin).
Another event involving Mercury in the east-southeast before sunrise occurs on Wednesday, Nov. 10. That morning, around 5:45 to 6 a.m. standard time, binoculars can show Mars, much dimmer than Mercury, just 1° right of Mercury. And 1° is less than the width of your little finger viewed at arm’s length. You’ll need to look down almost on the horizon to see the tight duo of Mercury and Mars.
BRIGHTEST CONSTELLATIONS: This week, the evening sky has little or no moonlight, permitting darker skies for observing the oncoming bright constellations of late fall and early winter.
One of the best of those constellations is Cassiopeia the Queen, which by mid-evening is a zigzag of fairly bright stars high in the north. Another famed constellation represents Cassiopeia’s daughter, the princess Andromeda. It is best known for possessing the most distant object that most people can ever see with their unaided eyes: the Great Andromeda Galaxy. See if you can, on a clear moon-free evening far from any lights, glimpse this galaxy as a curious elongated smudge of light almost right overhead around 9 p.m. daylight saving time or 8 p.m. standard time this month.
If you look northeast around mid-evening you’ll see bright branches of stars arcing from Cassiopeia down to very bright star Capella. Well to the right of slightly yellow Capella at this hour is arguably the most lovely of all delicate sights in the heavens: the tiny dipper of stars known as the Pleiades or Seven Sisters star cluster. Directly below the Pleiades around mid-evening in November is a larger star pattern that looks like an arrowhead with a star not that all that much dimmer than Capella. This star is orange-yellow Aldebaran. It is much closer to us in space than the other stars of the arrowhead, which is known as the Hyades star cluster.
Rising directly below Aldebaran and the Hyades is the short vertical line of three similarly bright stars that represents the belt of the brightest constellation of any season — Orion the Hunter.
UPCOMING LUNAR ECLIPSE: Our column two weeks from today will be all about the lunar eclipse of Friday morning, Nov. 19.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.
