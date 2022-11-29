Bright Mars 'scrapes' full moon's edge: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Next week, we come at last to South Jersey’s most spectacular sky sight of 2022.

Yes, it’s a sight even more amazing — and far more rare—than our recent magical total eclipse of the moon. It also occurs during the convenient evening hours rather than the 5 a.m. time the eclipse did.

The big event is a kind of meeting of the yellow-white moon and orange-gold Mars I’ve been waiting more than 50 years to see. Here in South Jersey, the event will be slightly less awesome overall than the “occultation of Mars” that most of the U.S. will get to behold. I didn’t realize this until recently — no doubt because of the serious health problems that my wife and I had to recover from this year. But in our area, there is even one major bonus appearance in our version of the event that most other Americans won’t get to see at all.

Brightest Mars rides the edge of the perfectly full moon. On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, much of the U.S. will get to see the exactly full moon pass in front of Mars at exactly the planet’s brightest of the decade.

What South Jersey will get to view is the moon approach Mars and then Mars seem to pass so close along the moon’s edge that the naked eye will not be able to detect the gap between them for a number of minutes.

We’ll actually have an incredibly milder version of a close moon-planet pairing this Thursday, Dec. 1. That evening’s event won’t strike you as mild because it will feature the bright planet Jupiter only 2½° above the gibbous moon, a gap similar in apparent size to the width of your thumb viewed at arm’s length. So how close will Mars and the moon’s edge appear from South Jersey when closest on Dec. 7? Just 1/60th of a degree apart. But that’s too small a gap for even the sharpest human eyes to detect without optical aid. It’s only 1/30th the apparent diameter of the moon and 1/90th as wide as your little finger viewed at arm’s length!

By the way, even though Mars is the closest to us in space (and biggest in telescopes and brightest) it will be for 9 years, it is still 50 million miles from Earth, more than 200 times farther from us than the moon.

So you’ll still need a telescope to see the actual globe of Mars.

Timetable for the night of the great moon-Mars event. The following times are for next Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Sunset and evening twilight: The full moon always rises around sunset. So does an outer planet (farther out from the sun than Earth is) when the planet reaches its most favorable position. That position is called “opposition” because the planet appears directly opposite from the sun. And, sure enough, Mars, which comes to opposition only once every 26 months, will be at opposition this very night. You probably won’t spot the point of light that is the naked-eye Mars until the sky darkens a bit. And it won’t be really close to the moon yet.

Nightfall to 10 p.m.: During the evening, Mars, lower left from the moon, will appear to be getting caught up to by the moon. The moon will move about one apparent diameter of itself leftward each hour relative to the background stars and Mars. So it is getting spectacularly close to Mars by 10 p.m.

About 10:51 p.m.: Closest approach! For a number of minutes around this time, Mars will appear pinned to the lower edge of the moon as seen with the naked eye. The planet’s campfire color (orange-gold) should be accentuated by its proximity to the yellow-white moon. Telescopes will show you a whole further set of wonders (more on views of Mars with your new Christmas-gift telescope in our next column).

11:30 p.m. until dawn: The moon will leave Mars farther and farther behind. And Dec. 8 — my birthday — begins.

Next column (Dec. 13): More on Mars, plus the Geminid meteor shower.