Boost your memory and thinking skills with exercise: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Having a physically active lifestyle that includes regular exercise has health benefits that are far-reaching.

Physical exercise, along with the great benefits of maintaining a healthy weight, reducing odds of developing diabetes, heart disease or stroke, also changes the brain in ways that protect and improve your memory, thinking skills, productivity and mood while also helping with a better night’s sleep.

Engaging in a program of regular exercise of moderate intensity is associated with an increase in the volume of selected parts of the brain that control thinking and memory.

Your brain, that 2-pound organ, is mighty! Comprised of 100 billion cells (aka neurons), your brain is the boss of your body supporting:

A complex communication system where information is transmitted by chemical signals that allow it to interpret not just what’s going on outside our body, but also, inside.

Generating more neurons. For a long time, it was believed that the brain couldn’t create new cells, but today we know it can. The name for this process is “neurogenesis,” and exercise supports it!