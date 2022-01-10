Boost your memory and thinking skills with exercise: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Having a physically active lifestyle that includes regular exercise has health benefits that are far-reaching.
Physical exercise, along with the great benefits of maintaining a healthy weight, reducing odds of developing diabetes, heart disease or stroke, also changes the brain in ways that protect and improve your memory, thinking skills, productivity and mood while also helping with a better night’s sleep.
Engaging in a program of regular exercise of moderate intensity is associated with an increase in the volume of selected parts of the brain that control thinking and memory.
Your brain, that 2-pound organ, is mighty! Comprised of 100 billion cells (aka neurons), your brain is the boss of your body supporting:
A complex communication system where information is transmitted by chemical signals that allow it to interpret not just what’s going on outside our body, but also, inside.
Generating more neurons. For a long time, it was believed that the brain couldn’t create new cells, but today we know it can. The name for this process is “neurogenesis,” and exercise supports it!
Overall, health experts agree that your psychological and physical well-being depends largely on the health of your brain. And exercise has a direct impact. It’s important to stay active and include a program of regular exercise if you want to improve your quality of life.
Benefits: Physical activity acts directly on the body by stimulating physiological changes such as reductions in insulin resistance and inflammation, along with encouraging production of growth factors for the brain — the chemicals that affect new blood vessels in the brain as well as protection of current ones.
Physical activity helps to slow brain aging. There’s research that proves that those who exercise regularly increase the volume of the cerebral hippocampus by 1% to 2% after the age of 30 while helping to prevent serious diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
It also strongly impacts, as noted earlier, your mood, sleep, memory and quality of life.
Maintains gray matter. This matter is responsible for data transmission and mental agility but deteriorates over the years. However, studies reveal that it is denser and more complete in those who exercise, regardless of their age.
Increases cognitive flexibility. Physical activity increases the ability to easily switch from one task to another.
Improves executive functions. These functions allow humans to perform tasks and solve complex problems.
Physical activity is necessary for the proper functioning of your brain as it keeps it from deteriorating in addition to the fact that its effects on cognitive abilities are unparalleled.
Mental health also is one of the most important components of proper brain functioning. Physical activity helps improve and maintain the health of your brain while directly:
Releasing “feel-good” neurotransmitters including serotonin, which has been shown to make us happier, calmer, more focused, less anxious and more emotionally stable. (Exercise is a powerful, non-prescription way to elevate serotonin levels.)
Supporting healthy sleep patterns, which has been shown to have profound impact on anxiety and depressive symptoms and vice versa.
Helping to dissipate stressful situations life presents, physical exercise is sometimes called “meditation in motion.”
Quickly elevating levels of dopamine and norepinephrine (as well as serotonin), which improves focus and attention while preventing and reducing stress and depression.
Increasing self-esteem and productivity. Physical exercise influences your motivation and level of vitality.
How much exercise is required to benefit your brain? Several studies, including a recent study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, suggested that aiming for 150 minutes of “moderate and regular exercise” a week can slow down cognitive decline in the brain. (Study participants walked briskly for over one hour, twice weekly.)
Standard recommendations advise half an hour of moderate physical activity most (five) days of the week, or 150 minutes a week. Experts offer tips when starting to begin with a few minutes a day and increase the amount you exercise by 5 to 10 minutes every week until you reach your goal.
And since several studies have shown that it can take two to about six months to start reaping the cognitive benefits of physical exercise, experts recommend being patient as you look for the results and know that there is a lot of science behind the health benefits that encourage regular exercise for life.
Now is the time! If you’re already in a regular physical routine — yay — keep it up! And if you are taking the first step on your way to a new and improved body and mind, congratulations!
Remember to speak with your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine if you aren’t physically active; are a male over the age of 45; a female over the age of 55; or have heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, arthritis, high blood pressure, or cancer or just completed cancer treatment.
