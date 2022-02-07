Blood donors desperately needed around the country: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Our country is in the midst of a historic blood shortage. The American Red Cross has issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, a dire call for blood and platelet donations.
And while there has been an encouraging response to the great need for blood across the nation, hospitals and patients critically need more people to give in the coming weeks to help recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
I am teaming with millions of healthcare workers, related organizations and the American Red Cross to help provide information as we ask for the public’s help to save lives and replenish supplies.
The shortage has been impacted by critically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the severe winter weather throughout our nation has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply.
Here are some key understandings about donating blood and scheduling the earliest available donation appointment to help those who need a blood product transfusion receive lifesaving care without delay.
One pint of blood (one donation) has the potential to save three lives! Blood donations play a vital role in helping trauma victims, cancer patients and those suffering from chronic illness and undergoing surgery. And, yes, you read that correctly: One pint of donated blood can help save up to three lives as it is divided into three parts — red blood cells, plasma and platelets. These individual parts can be used in transfusions on up to three different people.
Whole blood is rarely used for transfusion. Instead, specific components are transfused — red blood cells, plasma, platelets, cryoprecipitate (plasma, clotting factors and proteins) — to specifically address a patient’s individual need. This allows for more efficient use of your precious donation.
Donor blood is carefully tested to ensure that recipients receive the safest blood products possible. Testing includes determining compatibility with the recipient and making sure that infectious agents such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, West Nile and Zika virus are not present.
Donation requirements
General eligibility requirements in New Jersey:
Good general health and feeling well
Minimum 17 years old (16 with parental consent)
Weigh at least 110 pounds
COVID-19 specifics: It doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. Depending on the organization, wait periods after testing positive for COVID-19 or if you’ve received monoclonal antibodies vary and can change. It’s best to call ahead to find out.
Unique donor situations
Designated donor: donating one or more units of blood a few weeks prior to a friend or relative who is having a planned surgery. The blood needs to be carefully screened in the same manner as an anonymous blood donation.
Autologous blood transfusion: donating your own blood well in advance of an elective surgery, for yourself, allowing time for your body to recuperate and replenish its stores
Preparing to donate: Make sure to hydrate with nonalcoholic and noncaffeinated fluids. Bring a list of any prescribed and over-the-counter medications and wear something comfortable so you can readily roll up your sleeves above your elbow.
At the time of donation: On arrival, you’ll be asked about your medical history and have a mini-physical performed. For the blood draw, you will either be seated on a chair or cot and a sterile needle will be utilized to draw blood. Donation consists of collecting 1 pint (one unit) of blood. After you’re done, you’ll be provided something to drink and snacks. You’ll want to sit and relax for at least 10 minutes to restore your strength and get some energy back before standing up and leaving. The entire process takes about one hour.
What happens to the blood? As soon as the blood is drawn, processing and preparation begins to get it ready for transfusion to the right patient. Based on the blood’s characteristics, your blood type and where the need is greatest, the blood is deployed and banked. And rest assured, the most is made to help save multiple lives with your precious gift.
After donation: There aren’t any lasting side effects. However, it’s wise to hydrate with nonalcoholic and noncaffeinated beverages for 24 to 48 hours afterwards. Avoid working out or hard physical activity for 24 hours after (take it easy!). If you feel lightheaded, lie down for a few minutes or until you feel ready to get back up.
The Red Cross reports that just 3% of the U.S. population currently donates blood. The hope is that more people will consider donating. To find a nearby location, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
And know that every day my patients express their outpouring of thanks, as I do, for the blood donation that helped save their life!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.
