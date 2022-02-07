Blood donors desperately needed around the country: Dr. Nina Radcliff

After donation: There aren’t any lasting side effects. However, it’s wise to hydrate with nonalcoholic and noncaffeinated beverages for 24 to 48 hours afterwards. Avoid working out or hard physical activity for 24 hours after (take it easy!). If you feel lightheaded, lie down for a few minutes or until you feel ready to get back up.

The Red Cross reports that just 3% of the U.S. population currently donates blood. The hope is that more people will consider donating. To find a nearby location, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

And know that every day my patients express their outpouring of thanks, as I do, for the blood donation that helped save their life!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.