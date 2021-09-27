Bedtime snacking is fine if you make the right choices

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to www.pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-…

There are those times when it’s hours past dinner, with bedtime just around the corner, and you’re craving a snack or, maybe, your tummy starts growling.

And you may wonder, should you eat before bed or not? Is it healthy? Could it disrupt your sleep?

A foundational understanding is that while it’s ideal to stop eating two to four hours before going to bed, being hungry before bedtime may be a signal you’re not eating adequately during the day. Not eating a proper diet, or eating an excess amount of sugar or carbohydrates, while simultaneously lacking fiber, protein, and healthy fats during the day, can lead to a blood sugar crash that causes hunger late at night. And hunger can disrupt your sleep.

Depending on what you eat and how much you eat, you can indeed satisfy bedtime hunger pangs while supporting your ability to fall asleep — without causing nightmares, acid reflux or leading to weight gain.

Eat a light (less than 200 calories) snack, not a heavy meal. The digestive system slows down while you sleep, so eating too much can make you uncomfortable.