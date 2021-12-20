Be sure to get a good night's sleep during the holidays: Dr. Nina Radcliff

A good night’s sleep is more than closing your eyes for a few hours. Healthy sleep, sound sleep or “a good night’s” sleep means feeling and being well-rested when you wake. Unfortunately, many of the things we like about holidays can cause problems with a good night’s sleep.

Sleep hygiene is what you do during the day, evening and at bedtime that helps you to experience a restful, good night of sleep. While life itself creates a lot of output, check these points to ensure you are not unknowingly sabotaging your sleep.

Stick to a regular wake-up and bedtimes. While it’s OK to stay up a little later during the holidays, try to limit it to no more than an hour off of your regular schedule. If your regular sleep/wake hours are not something you’re prioritizing right now, consider adjusting your schedule to make it happen. If you’ve been a night owl lately, move your bedtime back 30 minutes over the next couple of days.

To promote restful sleep, it’s best to have a relaxing bedtime routine. Power down those electronics and jumpstart the transition to sleep with quiet times and less stimulating activities.