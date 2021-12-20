Be sure to get a good night's sleep during the holidays: Dr. Nina Radcliff

You may have stayed up late during these holidays with baking, cooking or decorating. Or, perhaps, you tackled extra projects so you can spend more time with family during this season.
Whatever the reason, you are not alone. And, with all there is to do, it’s not surprising that people are often robbed of their sweet, deep slumber staying up later or until the wee hours in the morning (or, all night).
Most people understand that routinely losing sleep or sleep deprivation— can lead to mood and behavior changes, increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and more. But interestingly, a recent study showed that staying awake at night – for even just one 24-hour period — can rapidly lead to changes in more than 100 proteins in the blood, including ones that have an effect on blood sugar, immune function and metabolism. Over time (or a season), these biochemical changes in blood protein levels can elevate a person’s risk for health issues such as diabetes, weight gain and lowering immunity.
Here are some tips to help you get quality, restful sleep during the holidays for whatever your journey holds, and help you from experiencing shifting sleep patterns or becoming a grumpy Scrooge or Grinch.
A good night’s sleep
A good night’s sleep is more than closing your eyes for a few hours. Healthy sleep, sound sleep or “a good night’s” sleep means feeling and being well-rested when you wake. Unfortunately, many of the things we like about holidays can cause problems with a good night’s sleep.
Sleep hygiene is what you do during the day, evening and at bedtime that helps you to experience a restful, good night of sleep. While life itself creates a lot of output, check these points to ensure you are not unknowingly sabotaging your sleep.
Stick to a regular wake-up and bedtimes. While it’s OK to stay up a little later during the holidays, try to limit it to no more than an hour off of your regular schedule. If your regular sleep/wake hours are not something you’re prioritizing right now, consider adjusting your schedule to make it happen. If you’ve been a night owl lately, move your bedtime back 30 minutes over the next couple of days.
To promote restful sleep, it’s best to have a relaxing bedtime routine. Power down those electronics and jumpstart the transition to sleep with quiet times and less stimulating activities.
Don’t overdo evening food and drinks. Heavy meals (and overeating) should be avoided within 1 to 2 hours before bedtime, as they can disturb sleep. Steer clear of high carb, high sugar, high fat and spicy foods. That includes late night favorites like pizza, sugary baked goods (cookies or cake), chocolate, ice cream and spicy hot wings. Avoid late-night stimulants that contain caffeine (soda, coffee, tea, energy drinks and coffee flavored ice cream). Alcohol seriously affects sleep, and it’s best if consumed in moderation.
About napping. If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night, napping can make things worse. Limit naps to 15 to 20 minutes in the early afternoon.
Plan daily time in daylight. Natural light helps to keep your body’s internal clock on schedule. Going outside for sunshine (or flooding rooms with daylight) will help, too. There are high tech alternative lights you can try, too.
Traveling or at home, stay physically active. Physical activity promotes quality sleep. Research suggests that moderate exercise may even help combat jet lag.
Traveling away or at home. Keep your sleeping space quiet, dark and cool. If you are traveling, taking your own pillow can help with comfort. Some hotels and inns offer pillows with different firmness to help their customers get their best sleep. Consider gifting yourself or someone you love a “perfect” pillow. And, experts recommend sleeping in a cool bedroom environment of 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit.
Feeling overwhelmed? Shift gears. Make cuts to your list or solicit help. Sharing “to-do’s” can provide good bonding time. Doing too much can be stressful. Travel can wear you out. And, poor sleep can cause or exacerbate stress, anxiety or overwhelming feelings. Be realistic about what you can do. If possible, when traveling long distance, avoid red-eye travel and tight connections, which can cause havoc with your sleep.
While good sleep hygiene is important all year, it is even more important during times of demanding output during the holidays. If you or someone you love is practicing these tips but continues to struggle with sleep, contact your healthcare provider.
From our home to yours — and to all — during this special holiday season, a good night!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
