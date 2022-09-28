Bargains found for sneakers and generators: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find reasonably priced men’s black leather sneakers that have Velcro straps and no ties. Thanks. — Taylor James

Dear Taylor: Wednesday is the last day to get men’s (or ladies) Union II strap (Velcro) athletic leather-looking shoes regularly $49.99 on sale at Boscov’s for $29.99 in black or white.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a generator that will keep lights and refrigerator working. — Dennis Adams

Dear Dennis: Get a Predator 3,500-watt Super Quiet generator at Harbor Freight for $899.99. A 2,000-watt (same brand) is $619.99. You didn’t mention where you live, but the website states both are available in Egg Harbor Township.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Cannot seem to find Del Monte 64-ounce fresh red grapefruit in a clear jar. — Derrinda Powel, Dennisville

Dear Derrinda: According to the Del Monte website, Acme, Dollar General, Family Dollar and CVS sell it. I emailed them, and they responded that some fresh fruits have been harder to get because of weather and other factors. They said to give it time and they will get it back on the shelves.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Top-round sirloin steak: $4.99 per pound.

Signature Farms value pack of chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: $1.29 per pound.

Large snow crab clusters: $12.99 per pound.

Beef strip steak with bone: $10.99 per pound.

Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Perdue boneless chicken thighs: $3.99 per pound.

Smithfield marinated pork loins or tenderloins 18.4 to 27.2 ounces: $7.99 each.

O Organics family pack of 72 coffee pods: $22.99.

O Organics 16.9-ounce pure maple syrup: $14.99.

King’s 12-pack of Hawaiian rolls: Buy one, get one half price.

Large pumpkins: $3.99 each. Limit two.*

Nellie’s free-range extra-large 12-count eggs: $2.99. Limit one offer.*

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $5.99. Limit four.*

Salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound. One offer.*

Open Nature cauliflower or broccoli crust pizza: Two for $9. Must buy two. Limit one offer.

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Top round London broil: $2.99 per pound.

New York state extra-fancy assorted variety tote apples: $1 per pound.

Salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket boneless family-pack chicken thighs: $2.99 per pound.

Culinary Reserve 1-pound can of special crab meat: $19.99.

Hunt’s 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: $1.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Cauliflower: $2 per head.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

Lindy’s 36-ounce Italian ice: $2.50.

Colavita 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $16.99.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Knorr gravy or sauce mix: 99 cents.

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: Two for $8. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*

Colgate Total or Max Fresh toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*

Eight O’Clock 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $2.99. Limit four.*

New England 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $2.99. Limit four.*

Green Mountain or McCafe 32-count K-cups: $12.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Hanes socks, underwear or T-shirts are buy one, get one half price at Walgreens. Prints, posters, enlargements, cards, and stationery are half price.

Dunkin 12-ounce coffee or 10 pack K-cups, Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-coffee or Folgers 22.6- to 25.9-ounce coffee are $8.49 at Rite Aid.

Pepperidge Farm 4.75- to 8.6-ounce cookies are two for $7 at CVS. Tums are buy one, get one half price.

Hardwired outdoor wall (Edison Looking) lantern sconce is $19.97 at Home Depot today.

Men’s Architect flannel sleep pants are $5.99 at Boscov’s. Any size Classic Home quilted mattress pads regularly $21.99 to $34.99 are on sale for $14.99.

Quiet Comfort bedding, bath and decor is 25% off at Big Lots.

Men’s and women’s shoes are buy one, get one half price at Target. All Halloween pet costumes, pet treats and pet apparel are 10% off.