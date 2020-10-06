Ball mason jar lids available online, at hardware stores

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can not find Ball mason jar lids anywhere. Can you help? — Hugh O’Donnell
Dear Hugh: There is a large selection at mason-canninglids.com. They are having a sale, get 12 lids for $5.99 or get 198 lids for $68.99. You may want to try your local hardware stores too. They usually carry the jars and possibly the lids.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a good deal on a four slice toaster that has slots wide enough to toast bagel halves. — Paul A.
Dear Paul: Today is the last day to get an Oster 4 slice X-Wide Slot toaster at Boscov’s regularly $49.99 on sale for $29.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: What is the best deal you can find on a Cricut Machine. I don’t need the fanciest! — Mara Lynn
Dear Mara Lynn: The best deal is to find a friend with one! I have one and they are soooooo time consuming trying to figure it out. Anyway, this week at Hobby Lobby they have the Cricut Explore Air 2 on sale for $199. Doubtful if their 40% off coupon will work.
Reader tips
• Toni wrote in to let Nancy of Smithville know she can drop off her can tabs at the Atlantic County Harley Davidson store in Galloway Township. Beverly Cox also wrote in to say Pampered Pet at 2607 Shore Road in Northfield will accept the tabs.
• Jane Christy wrote in to let Diana Stover-Sowerby and our readers know that Bill Gandy the bike man is in Millville not Vineland.
• Calista of Dorothy wrote in to tell both Diana and Lillian to try this recipe as a replacement for Kraft Minute Tapioca: Mix 3 tablespoons of regular tapioca, a rounded teaspoon of cornstarch, and a half cup of Splenda. Calista claims you will get the same results.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand beef steaks: 40% off.
• Two pound bag of 16-20 count shrimp: $13.98.
• Yoplait yogurt: 10 for $3.90.
• Mattel Hot Wheels: $1.
• Wahburgers fresh angus beef burgers or sliders 1- to 1.3-pound packages: $7.99.
• Chi-Chi’s 16-ounce salsa: $2.
• Silver Spring Farm sandwich steak 24-ounce chicken or beef: Buy one get one free.
• Atkins shakes or bar packs: $6.
Aldi
• Pumpkins: $2.99.
• Red California grapes: 99 cents per pound.
• Blackberries 6-ounce pack: $1.29.
• Boneless skinless chicken breasts: Five-pound bag $7.45. ($1.49 per pound)
• Reggano traditional or tomato onion & garlic 24-ounce pasta sauce: 85 cents.
• Ferrex 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum with tools: $39.99.
ShopRite
• One gallon of Wesson oil: $4.99.
• Ronzoni pasta or lasagna: 88 cents.
• Premium Atlantic salmon filet: $7.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Broccoli rabe: 99 cents per pound.
• Whole boneless pork loin: 99 cents per pound*
• Dannon Greek yogurt: 12 for $9*
• Chock Full O’Nuts 12-pack KCups, Dunkin, Tim Hortons, or Kauai ground coffee: $3.99*
• Ajax or Dynamo laundry detergent, or Final Touch 80-pack dryer sheets: Three for $3.*
* - with your ShopRite digital coupon
Tips
• Save $100 on a Hoover Windtunnel multi-cyclonic bagless canister vacuum on sale at Boscov’s for $99.99. A Go-Wise 5.3-quart digital air fryer plus accessory kit is on sale for $79.99.
• A Comfort Zone metal utility heater is on sale at True Value Hardware for $17.99.
• A 50-pack of face masks is $9.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A Billboard Bluetooth Boom Box regularly $49.99 is on sale for $19.99.
• Hobby Lobby has all of its Home Decor and Wall Decor half price.
• A Power XL Vortex 3-quart air fryer regularly $99.99 is on sale at Target for $59.99.
• Saturday only at Dollar General get $5 off $25 with your Dollar General Digital Coupon. Clover Valley one pound jar of peanut butter is $1.50 all week.
• A DHP Wallace full-size metal bed is $159 at Walmart.
• A 3-pound bag of onions is $1.49 at Save A Lot. The big can of Maxwell House coffee is $4.99.
• Top Round London Broil is $2.99 per pound at Casel’s Marketplace. Green Asparagus is $1.99 per pound.
• A two-pack of Stanley sawhorses is $19.99 at Ace Hardware.
• A big can of Folgers coffee is $5.99 and the big can of their Decaf is $6.99 at Walgreens.
• Campbell’s condensed soups are 3 for $3 at Rite Aid.
• Cliff or Luna bars are 3 for $4 at CVS.
• All fall decor at Michaels is 40% off.
