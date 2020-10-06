Ball mason jar lids available online, at hardware stores

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can not find Ball mason jar lids anywhere. Can you help? — Hugh O’Donnell

Dear Hugh: There is a large selection at mason-canninglids.com. They are having a sale, get 12 lids for $5.99 or get 198 lids for $68.99. You may want to try your local hardware stores too. They usually carry the jars and possibly the lids.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a good deal on a four slice toaster that has slots wide enough to toast bagel halves. — Paul A.

Dear Paul: Today is the last day to get an Oster 4 slice X-Wide Slot toaster at Boscov’s regularly $49.99 on sale for $29.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: What is the best deal you can find on a Cricut Machine. I don’t need the fanciest! — Mara Lynn

Dear Mara Lynn: The best deal is to find a friend with one! I have one and they are soooooo time consuming trying to figure it out. Anyway, this week at Hobby Lobby they have the Cricut Explore Air 2 on sale for $199. Doubtful if their 40% off coupon will work.

Reader tips