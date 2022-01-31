Balance necessary in bathing, showiring routines: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Switch from hot water and soap to warm water and gentle cleansers.

Close the bathroom door to capture the steam and increase humidity.

Consider using cleanser only under the armpits and private parts. Or, skip the bathing and opt for a wipe with a warm cloth or wet wipe in those areas.

Dry the skin by patting dry instead of rubbing.

Use an oil-based moisturizer or ointment within two or three minutes of showering to trap moisture in the skin.

Listening and knowing your body and skin will help you find a bathing and showering regimen balance that is both good for you and your health.

And while it may be difficult to consider skipping your daily shower, it’s a habit that’s worth re-evaluating for balance.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.