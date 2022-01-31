Balance necessary in bathing, showiring routines: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Children’s curiosity is inspiring! It was my daughter’s recent excitement in sharing “aha moments” on the frequency and balance of bathing (especially during this time of the year when it’s cold and our skin is struggling to maintain moisture) that motivated me to share more on this timely topic.
Bathing and showering remove dead skin cells, dirt, oils, germs, irritants and other residue, as well as helps to keep pores clear, allowing your skin cells to function and maintain a healthy balance. There are other health benefits, too:
Hot water has the ability to relax your muscles, which is physically and mentally soothing. Evening showers can help you fall asleep (and water helps some to wake up).
Steam can ease a stuffy nose and help us breathe easier, which is helpful if you have a cold or allergies.
Research shows that regular hot baths may reduce inflammation, lower glucose levels as well as dilate blood vessels, resulting in lower blood pressure and improved blood flow.
Shower or bath? Showers are more hygienic than baths because of the constant flow of clean water. Additionally, soap/cleansers are distributed over your body, flowing down and off along with the things that you want to remove.
There are myths about why baths aren’t as good for you as showers, but bathing offers benefits in helping to relax muscles, lower blood pressure and gently exfoliating and soothing the skin. Bath additives, such as oatmeal, can relieve symptoms of eczema and psoriasis as well as soothe redness and inflammation, and Epsom salt is linked to helping relieve aches and muscle pains.
When you don’t shower/bathe enough? In addition to possibly becoming stinky, which may offend others’ olfactory senses and their desire to be around you, the buildup of oils, bacteria, dirt and dead skin can clog pores. It can trigger an imbalance of good and bad bacteria on your skin and cause acne, rashes, or intertrigo (combo of yeast and inflammation that is red, burning, itchy and painful).
When you shower/bathe too much? Your skin has a layer of oil and “good” bacteria to keep it moist and fight off “bad” germs. Showering/bathing too much — scrubbing, soaps — can remove this protective layer, leaving it irritated, dry, itchy, chapped and damaged. Additionally, cracks in your skin can result, by which germs and allergens or irritants can enter, causing infection or allergic reactions.
Frequency? Why people shower as much as they do often depends on meeting social standards of cleanliness and personal appearance. And frequency can vary with seasons. Many dermatologists recommend adjusting bathing/showering routines with the seasons — less frequently in the winter and more often in the summer. Experts suggest that showering several times a week is plenty for most people (unless you are grimy, sweaty or have other reasons to shower more often).
The type of work and activity you do affects how often you need to shower. This is especially true for people regularly exposed to germs, particularly in public places such as subways, schools and buses. Working with dangerous substances, animals, being in contact with disease agents or radioactive materials warrants bathing at the end of each shift.
Additionally, a person’s bathing needs change with age:
Newborns don’t need to get bathed every day — consider 3 baths/week during their first year. Discuss with your child’s pediatrician their recommendations.
Children 6-11 may not need a daily bath. Bathe at least 1-2 times a week and when they get dirty, after being in a body of water, being sweaty or have a body odor.
Tweens/teens: Bathe daily and after swimming, sports or sweating heavily. And, generally, faces need to be washed twice a day
Adults may not require a daily shower to maintain the level of cleanliness or meet general standards of grooming. Two to three times a week may be sufficient (using warm washcloths in between to stay feeling fresh).
These tips can help you prevent excessively dry skin during the winter:
Keep showering/bathing time to less than 5-10 minutes.
Switch from hot water and soap to warm water and gentle cleansers.
Close the bathroom door to capture the steam and increase humidity.
Consider using cleanser only under the armpits and private parts. Or, skip the bathing and opt for a wipe with a warm cloth or wet wipe in those areas.
Dry the skin by patting dry instead of rubbing.
Use an oil-based moisturizer or ointment within two or three minutes of showering to trap moisture in the skin.
Listening and knowing your body and skin will help you find a bathing and showering regimen balance that is both good for you and your health.
And while it may be difficult to consider skipping your daily shower, it’s a habit that’s worth re-evaluating for balance.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.