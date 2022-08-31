Atlantic City reader looking for good, local knives sharpener: Franny The Shopaholid

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know of anyone who sharpens knives in this area? I have a set of perfectly good knives that need to be sharpened. As always, thanks for always being there for us! — Yvonne B., Atlantic City

Dear Yvonne: Try Richards Sharpening Services at 824 West Mill Road in Northfield. I emailed you the link. Thanks for the kind words.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I heard Jerry Blavat last Friday night on 92.1 saying he is selling his T-shirts buy one, get one free with a coupon from you. I’d like to get two. — Linda, Philly

Dear Linda: Jerry likes to kid around on the radio about my column. You can go to one of his dances, Tuesday at Live in Philly is probably the closest to you, and buy them there. There is no coupon! He was just kidding.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t find any starch at all, like the Magic Sizing ironing spray. Do you know where I can find it? Thanks. — Audrey

Dear Audrey: Get Niagara 20 ounce Faultless Original Scent Spray Starch Aerosol for $3.59 at Ace Hardware.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Top sirlion steak: $4.99 per pound.

Center-cut boneless pork chops or loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

Hebrew National beef franks: Buy one, get one free.

Entenmann’s full line: $3.99 each.

Two-pound 21- to 25-count jumbo shrimp: $13.98.

Seedless watermelon: $6.99.

Signature Select 33-ounce seltzer water: 89 cents.

Kraft 11-ounce caramels: $2.50.

Signature Care sunscreen: Buy one, get one free.

Hatfield Seasoned pork fillets or tenderloins: $5.99.

Hormel 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*

Pint of blueberries: $1.99. Limit one.*

Large snow crab clusters: $10.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $4.49. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of Bowl & Basket 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.

Peaches and nectarines: $1.99 per pound.

One-subject notebooks: Three for $1.

Marble composition books: Two for $1.

Sharpie black markers 2-pack: $1.09.

Ground beef 80% lean: $2.99 per pound.

McCormick Grill Mates: $1.49.

Cracker Barrel 7- to 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.99.

Cadet dog treats: half price.

Nathan’s beef franks: Two for $5. Must buy two.

Pepperidge Farms 4- to 8-ounce Goldfish: Two for $3. Limit four offers*

Kellogg’s medium cereal: Three for $5. Limit four offers.*

Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: Two for $6. Limit one.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce real mayonnaise: Two for $8. Limit four offers.*

Top round London broil: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.*

Seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.*

Corn: Eight ears for $2. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise is buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.

Hardy mums are four for $10 at Home Depot.

Men’s Tansmith casual loafers are half price for $24.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies Sketchers are $10 off, and Ladies Easy Spirit shoes are $20 off.

Nature’s Bounty and Nature Made vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Huggies Jumbo pack diapers or Pull Ups are two for $21 at Walgreens. Buy three packs and get a $5 Walgreens Cash Reward.

Famous maker Blackout panel pair of drapes in 63- and 84-inch lengths are $12.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

The Casper Element twin mattress is $495 at Target, plus you get a $150 Target gift card with purchase.

Three-quart mums are two for $12 at Lowe’s. Holland pavers are 68 cents each.