As temps rise, so do health risks: Dr. Nina Radcliff

During the summer, there are days we need to deal with rising temperatures.

However, there are other factors that can be overlooked, like managing the heat index. As the heat index rises, so do health risks.

When summer temperatures rise, what can be overlooked, even underestimated, is the heat index. While the heat index is used in a weather forecast on hot, humid days, many don’t understand what it actually measures and why it’s vital to their health.

The heat index is also called the apparent temperature. It is what the temperature feels like to the human body when the relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. For example, if it’s 90 degrees outside, and the relative humidity is at 60%, it’s going to feel like it’s 100 degrees.

The heat index measure is important because of how it relates directly to your ability to regulate your internal temperatures. Some important points to remember include:

This may come as a big surprise, but the heat index indicates how it feels to be in a shady location with a light wind. As a result, being in the sunlight or direct sun increases how hot it feels like, sometimes by up to 15 degrees.

Some say, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” But it’s important to know that it is actually both that have important considerations for the human body’s comfort, good health and well-being.

While there are formulas, experts recommend if you want a real judge of just how dry or humid it will feel outside, look at the dew point instead of the relative humidity. The higher the dew point, the muggier it will feel.

A heat index of 105 degrees is dangerous and can cause heat-related health problems such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke (also referred to as sunstroke).

Air temperature, relative humidity and heat index

There’s a direct relationship to your body’s well-being between the air temperature, relative humidity and heat index. What this means, is that as the air temperature and relative humidity or dew point increase, the heat index also increases. The amount matters. Even when the heat index is 90 to 105 degrees, heat related problems are possible. And, when it is above 105 degrees, it’s probable.

When your body gets too hot, it begins to perspire to cool itself off. That evaporation is a cooling process that is central to staying at an ideal temperature and healthy. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. And when the atmospheric moisture content (relative humidity/dew point) is high, the rate of evaporation from your body decreases. With prolonged exposure, heavy clothing or physical exertion, it can lead to dangerous heat disorders. For example, heat exhaustion happens when your body temperature rises too high and your body can’t cool itself down.

What are symptoms of an increased heat index?

Heat cramps: Painful, involuntary muscle spasms that typically occur during heavy exercise or exertion in hot environments due to fluid and electrolyte loss. They often occur in the leg, abdomen, and shoulders. In addition to stopping the activity and getting to a cool place or out of the sun, gently massage and stretch the cramping muscle and drink cool water or sports drinks that contain electrolytes.

Heat exhaustion: Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, pale/cool clammy skin, fainting, and vomiting. Get the victim out of the sun and to a cool place (air-conditioned building is best). In addition, drink cool fluids and take measures to cool down, such as loosening clothing and applying cool, wet towels over the body. If symptoms continue, seek immediate medical attention as it could lead to heat stroke.

Heat stroke/sunstroke. When the body can no longer control its temperature, the temperature rises rapidly, sweating mechanisms fail, and the body is unable to cool down. Get medical assistance immediately! If left untreated it can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. Delays can be fatal.

Who is most at risk in the heat?

Extremes of age: Older people, babies, and young children

Alcohol consumption

Physical activity, heavy clothing, and moving heavy equipment

Certain medications

Being overweight or obese

Diabetes and heart disease

Not drinking enough water

Poor mobility

It’s important to know your risk and avoid overheating. Make sure you take frequent breaks in cool spots, protecting yourself from the sun, and that your body has the fluid it needs. When possible, time some activities to the early mornings or late afternoon, when temperatures tend to be lower.