Are you at risk for colorectal cancer? Screenings save lives: Dr. Nina Radcliff

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, designated to help to get important information out on prevention and to encourage more people to get screened.

The challenge is that while there is a growing awareness about colon cancer, a high percentage of adults are not getting the recommended screening tests.

Many lifestyle-related factors have been linked to colorectal cancer. The links among diet, weight and exercise and colorectal cancer risk are some of the strongest for any type of cancer. And you may be surprised by the fact that more adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s and early 50s are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Colon cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the large intestine. It shares many features with rectal cancer, and they are sometimes grouped together as colorectal cancer. Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, known as polyps. While many polyps are benign, bad ones can form into tumors. If left untreated, they can metastasize (travel) to invade other body parts.

Are you at risk? A risk factor is anything that raises your chance of getting a disease such as cancer. Different cancers have different risk factors. Some risk factors, like smoking, can be changed. Others, like a person’s age or family history, can’t be changed.

Nonmodifiable risk factors include:

Age: Although it can strike at any age, 9 out of 10 new cases occur in people 50 years of age or older.

Ethnicity and race: Increased in African Americans, Jews of Eastern European descent

Personal or family history of colon polyps or colorectal cancer: One in 5 people who develop colorectal cancer has had a family member who had it.

Having inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease

While both men and women are at risk for colorectal cancer, generally speaking, it’s more common in men. Men are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage of the disease and more likely to die from colorectal cancer.

Modifiable risk factors can be changed, meaning you have control over them and can decrease your risk with healthy lifestyle choices like:

Consuming a well-balanced diet with plenty of fruit and veggies that contain fiber, vitamins and nutrients. Doing so not only decreases the risk for colorectal cancer, but many other cancers.

Reducing consumption of processed and sugary foods that can be damaging to the cell walls of the intestines

Reducing consumption of processed meats, such as hot dogs, some luncheon meats that contain nitrates, as well as some red meats (beef, pork, lamb, liver). It’s believed that these animals have a type of iron that can damage our intestine’s cell walls.

Stopping smoking (or don’t start). No amount of smoking is good for you!

Maintaining a healthy weight

Being physically active. If you’re sedentary or don’t move much, start moving! And stay with it, daily!

Avoiding heavy use of alcohol

Warning signsCancer treatment is most effective during early stages. However, as with most cancers, colorectal cancer has few and, oftentimes, no symptoms early on. And the warning signs are nonspecific, meaning the sign or symptom is not assignable to a particular cause, condition or disease.

Here are symptoms you should never ignore and should consult with your healthcare provider:

Changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation) lasting longer than four weeks

Stools that are narrower-than-usual

Bleeding from the rectum or blood in the stool

Persistent gas, abdominal pain, bloating, feeling full or cramping

Unexplained weight loss

Weakness or fatigue or iron-deficiency anemia

Nausea or vomiting

Early detection: Colorectal cancer is considered one of the most preventable and highly treatable cancers. When detected early, statistics show that it has a greater than 90% cure rate! So, being vigilant, with appropriate screening, is key to catching and removing the pre-cancerous polyps inside the colon and rectum.

Screening tests: It’s important to discuss with your healthcare provider when and which screening option is best for you. Colorectal cancer screening with colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy or stool blood or DNA testing should begin at age 45 — and earlier depending on your risk factors. And rest assured, your healthcare team consists of highly trained professionals who respect and care for you and have procedures in place to make it painless.

The next best thing to not having colorectal cancer is to have the colorectal cancer detected early. Cancer detected during screening is less advanced compared to cancer detected when you already have symptoms. A simple procedure may be all that is needed to remove the cancer without radiation or chemotherapy.

And good news: If you’re an average-risk individual and your colonoscopy is normal, your next colonoscopy will be in 10 years.