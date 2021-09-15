Anti-frizz cream can be found locally and on line: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been using Garnier Smooth blow-dry, anti-frizz cream for a couple of years. I’m running out and can’t find it anywhere. Hope you can help. — Cheryle

Dear Cheryle: The best deal I could find was at Bed Bath & Beyond for a 5.1-ounce Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anit-Frizz Cream for $3.99. Use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $3.19. A three-pack of the 5.1 ounce cream is $26.99 at Walmart.com. I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy Sea Isle Spiked Iced Tea by Hoop Tea? Every liquor store I call is sold out. — Stephanie Johnson, Philadelphia

Dear Stephanie: Cork N Bottle sell Sea Isle Spiked Iced Tea in 6-pack cans for $12.99 and a case of four six-packs for $47.99. Their address is 555 High Street (next to the Acme) in Mount Holly. I’m not sure how far that is from you, but they have it in stock.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for the best baby spill-proof cup possible. Any price; I’m desperate. — Abby T.