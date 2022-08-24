Angel hair pasta and crabcakes on this week's menu: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We can’t find Rienzi angel hair pasta. We used to buy it at ShopRite, but it seems to have disappeared. — John & Mary Ann Grosso

Dear John & Mary Ann: You can get Rienzi 16-ounce angel hair pasta at Walmart for $1.98.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can find Mrs. Paul’s crabcakes? — Joan Esposito, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Joan: Wow, the crabcakes are still on the Mrs. Paul’s website, but nowhere near the 08234 zip code do they sell them. I emailed you the link. You can try calling Mrs. Paul’s at 877-CONA-GRA. Even Amazon states “out of stock” However, try Aldi’s Specially Selected Boardwalk Style crabcakes. Two in a box and are almost all crabmeat. They were $8.49 a box when I bought them last week. They are in the frozen food aisle. ShopRite sells Gorton’s crabcakes. You could try them, also.

Reader tips

John from Hammonton wrote in to let Nancy from Atlantic City know she should put her jar of bruschetta (with mold) upside down in her refrigerator. John wrote to also try that for sour cream. He said if you turn honey upside down, it will not crystallize. PVC glue, John states, also will not harden if it is upside down.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Mangos and Avocados: $1 each.

A one pound bag of Brussel sprouts: $2.

Center-cut pork chop value packs: $2.99 per pound.

Cole slaw: $1 per 14-ounce bag. (What happened to the 1-pound bag?)

Three-pound bag of yellow onions: $2.

Oscar Mayer Basic Lunchables: Buy three, get three free. (Really? How about just making them half price?)

Celery: $1.

A head of cauliflower: $2.

Signature Select 64-ounce 100% apple juice: 69 cents. Limit one.*

Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: 99 cents. Limit one offer.*

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Broccoli crowns: 89 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Haas avocados: $1.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Francesco Rinaldi 15- to 24-ounce pasta sauce: $1.

Fresh Express 5- to 12-ounce salad blends: $2.50.

Philadelphia 8-ounce cream cheese: $1.99.

Good Cook bakeware: 33% off.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Peaches: $1.29 per pound.

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: Two for $8. Limit four offers.*

Nabisco 7- to 13-ounce Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $7. Limit four offers.*

Coke 8-pack bottles or 12-pack cans: Three for $11.88. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Jansport and High Sierra backpacks are 15% off at Boscov’s. A 20-pack of flocked hangers regularly $19.99 is on sale for $7.99.

A Sarasota Breeze 5,000 BTU air conditioner is on sale for $149.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

All sunglasses are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

A Pfister Masey brushed nickel bathroom faucet is on sale for $59 Wednesday at Lowe’s.

Kellogg’s cereal or Pop Tarts are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Quinn 3-piece set of scissors is on sale for $4.99 at Harbor Freight.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee or 10 to 12 K-cups are $6.99 at CVS.

Takeya water bottles are 20% off at Target. A Proctor Silex 1.7-cubic foot mini refrigerator regularly $109.99 is on sale for $84.99.