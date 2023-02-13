Amid growing concerns, I am joining forces with doctors, healthcare professionals and health agencies throughout our country to help raise awareness that following investigation, some artificial tears, or eyedrops, for dry eyes are linked to a multi-state cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and death.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is warning the public to immediately stop using the common over-the-counter national brand of eyedrops EzriCare Artificial Tears and Deslam Artificial Tears (both manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare), alerting they could be contaminated with deadly bacteria that cause dangerous infections.

The urgent advisory comes after reports of 55 patients in 12 states were infected with a rare and potentially deadly strain of drug-resistant bacteria. At the time of this writing, the CDC had reported the infections have caused one death after bacteria entered the bloodstream and the infections have also resulted in permanent vision loss and hospitalizations.

Concern over preservative-free eyedrops

The CDC warns this multistate outbreak is an extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, linked to various artificial tear eyedrops and is urgently alerting that consumers, patients and healthcare providers should immediately stop using EzriCare and Deslam Artificial Tears drops. The eyedrops in question are labeled as preservative-free, meaning the product does not contain anything that could prevent microbiological growth.

According to the recall of ExriCare and Deslam Artificial Tears, the eyedrops labeled “preservative free” could be contaminated and may be associated with the CDC’s ongoing investigation into “extensively drug-resistant” infections that aren’t responsive to a range of antibiotics.

In addition, here are some important points to understand:

Most patients with infections included in the CDC’s investigation reported using artificial tears. To avoid chemicals, many Americans reach for preservative-free artificial tears to lubricate tired, dry, itchy eyes. However, preservatives are generally in eyedrops to keep the eyedrops from having bacterial growth.

The outbreak strain, a type of bacterium, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is resistant to most antibiotics and can penetrate the “skin” of the eye, aggressively eating through the tissue. It was found in open bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears provided by patients.

The CDC noted that bacterial contamination could be either during use (when a person with the bacteria on their skin opened the container) or during the manufacturing process. Testing of unopened bottles is ongoing.

Cases date to May 2022 with many of these linked to four different healthcare facilities.

The most common brand name reported was EzriCare, prompting the CDC to recommend people stop using that brand for the time being. However, during investigation, some reported using over 10 brands of artificial tears, sometimes using multiple brands.

Global Pharma Healthcare manufactures both EzriCare and Delsam Pharma drops, the only brands currently included in the recall

The recall is due to multiple manufacturing violations by Global Pharma Healthcare, including a lack of appropriate microbial testing, formulation issues (the company manufactures and distributes ophthalmic drugs in multi-use bottles, without an adequate preservative), and a lack of proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging. The FDA also announced an import alert on Global Pharma Healthcare, which prevents the company’s products from entering the U.S.

Reportedly, the company has taken action to stop any further distribution or sale, underscoring that customers should discontinue use immediately (including any portion). However, be aware the product may still be found on store shelves.

To date, cases have been reported in New Jersey, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Among the reported cases, 11 people developed eye infections, including at least three who were blinded in one eye. Others who became ill had respiratory infections or urinary tract infections, and one person died after the bacterium entered their bloodstream.

Also, it remains unclear at this time if those affected had underlying eye conditions, such as glaucoma or cataracts, that would have made them more susceptible.

Investigations and laboratory analysis are ongoing.

Symptoms of an eye infection can include discharge, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, the feeling of something in the eye, as well as increased sensitivity to light or blurry vision. People with symptoms should get medical care, but for those who have used the product and have no signs of infection, the CDC is not recommending testing but immediately stopping and asking their provider for an alternative product.

When using any eyedrops, it’s important to practice good hygiene. Try to avoid having anything touch the tip of an eye drop bottle, and always discard when expired. The safety and effectiveness is unknown beyond the expiration date.