An idea to create a Flyers patio umbrella: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help find a Philadelphia Flyers patio umbrella? I can't find one online. — Linda Sampson

Dear Linda: Did you ever see one? I can't find one either, but here's an idea. Buy a black, white or orange patio umbrella and buy some Philadelphia Flyers iron-on emblems and iron them on the umbrella. Hopefully one of our readers can find one and write in. I emailed you some links for the solid color patio umbrella's and the Flyers Iron On's. I also found two Philadelphia Eagles patio umbrellas on Ebay.com if by any chance that would work. One was new for $279.99 with $46.35 shipping and a pre-owned one for $239.99 with free shipping.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Curious as to why the stores around here no longer carry Alpine Sugar Free Spiced Apple Cider. I have not been able to find it for a few years. It's available on Amazon, but it's too expensive. The regular one is in the stores, but not the sugar free. — Bonnie Olivenbaum, Margate

Dear Janice: Kohl's has a Crock-pot 4 quart Digital Countdown Slow Cooker regularly $54.99 on sale for $34.99. Target has a Crock-Pot 6 quart Cook & Carry programmable slow cooker regularly $44.99 on sale for $39.99.