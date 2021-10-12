An idea to create a Flyers patio umbrella: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help find a Philadelphia Flyers patio umbrella? I can't find one online. — Linda Sampson
Dear Linda: Did you ever see one? I can't find one either, but here's an idea. Buy a black, white or orange patio umbrella and buy some Philadelphia Flyers iron-on emblems and iron them on the umbrella. Hopefully one of our readers can find one and write in. I emailed you some links for the solid color patio umbrella's and the Flyers Iron On's. I also found two Philadelphia Eagles patio umbrellas on Ebay.com if by any chance that would work. One was new for $279.99 with $46.35 shipping and a pre-owned one for $239.99 with free shipping.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Curious as to why the stores around here no longer carry Alpine Sugar Free Spiced Apple Cider. I have not been able to find it for a few years. It's available on Amazon, but it's too expensive. The regular one is in the stores, but not the sugar free. — Bonnie Olivenbaum, Margate
Dear Janice: Kohl's has a Crock-pot 4 quart Digital Countdown Slow Cooker regularly $54.99 on sale for $34.99. Target has a Crock-Pot 6 quart Cook & Carry programmable slow cooker regularly $44.99 on sale for $39.99.
Dear Bonnie: Get 10 boxes of a two-pack of .14 ounce pouch of Alpine Spiced Cider, Sugar-Free Apple Flavor Drink Mix for $34.85 at Walmart, making it about $3.49 a two-pack. Hope that's better than Amazon.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Since my workday is a total of 10 hours including travel time, I am looking for a crockpot that has an off switch or a start switch. — Janice P., Marmora
Steals of the week
Acme
• Signature Farms pork tenderloins: $3.99 per pound.
• Asparagus or Brussels sprouts: $1.99 per pound.
• Two-pound bag of jumbo shrimp 16 to 20 count: $13.98.
• Land O' Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $3.
• Duncan Hines cake mix or brownie mix: $1.
• Lucerne 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.99.
• Pepperidge Farms 30 to 34 ounce goldfish crackers: $6.99.
• Lancaster Brand beef eye round roast: $5.99 per pound.
• Lancaster Brand 6-ounce pork roll: $3.
• Thomas' English muffins: Buy one, get one free.
• Rao's Italian Entrees: $3.50.
• Italian Village 24-ounce ravioli: Buy one, get one free.
• Signature Select coconut or baking morsels 11.5- to 14-ounce packages: $2.50.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O'Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• BelGioioso fresh mozzarella log: half price.
• Bone-in veal shank: $10.99 per pound.
• Mrs. T's pierogies: $2.
• Celentano 12-ounce ravioli: 99 cents.
• Perdue chicken drumsticks or thighs: $1.01 per pound.
• Perdue chicken leg quarters: 71 cents per pound.
• Breyer's 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*
• Red, black or green grapes: 99 cents a pound. Limit 5 pounds.*
• General Mills large size cereals: $1.49. Limit four.*
• Kellogg's medium size cereals: 99 cents. Limit four.*
• Sylvania halogen soft white light bulbs: $1.99. Limit four.*
• Duracell Coppertop batteries 8-pack AA or AAA: $3.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Reader tip
• Judy Fern of Margate wrote in to let Jennifer of Cumberland County know Clark Hindelang at 609-513-5973 gives transportation to almost anywhere.
Tips
• Ladies camisole tops are two for $5 at Family Dollar. On Saturday, spend $25 and save $5 with your Family Dollar digital coupon.
• Pamper diapers are buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.
• A two-pack of First Alert battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors are $29.98 at Lowe's.
• Get 40% off all Halloween decor at Michaels. Belmont frames and shadow boxes are buy one, get one free.
• Dunkin' 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack KCups is $4.99 at CVS. Get a flu shot and get a $5 coupon off a $20 purchase.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $5.99.
• Men's Goldtoe slippers with memory foam regularly $36 are on sale at Boscov's for $9.99. Men's Levi's 505 or 550 regularly $59.50 are on sale for $39.99.
• The Shark Al WiFi connected robot vacuum with advanced navigation regularly $449.99 is on sale at Target for $249.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
