Air conditioner for bedroom tops this week's list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love listening to Jerry Blavat. He’s so knowledgeable, and I didn’t realize how funny he is when he is reading your column on Friday nights on 92.1 FM. I am such a big fan of his, I will have to get over to Memories before the summer is over. I will look for you.

Anyway, I am looking for a bedroom-size air conditioner. They used to be on sale for like $100; now, its like $300? — Joe Z.

Dear Joe: This week at Boscov’s they have a 6,000 BTU air conditioner regularly $299.99 on sale for $199.99. By the way, you won’t recognize me from the old photo.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: A very good cleaning product called Green Way eco bathroom cleaner appears to be very hard or impossible to find even online. ShopRite, Walmart, CVS and many others did sell it. It appears to be out of business, as well as its marketing company.

Can you do a quick look to see if you can find it? It is an almost all-natural product that worked great. Thanks very much. — Judy Spanier, Linwood

Dear Judy: I did an extensive search and could not even find anything called Green Way. Lots of “green” bathroom cleaners, but neither Amazon nor eBay even sells Green Way. ECOS, Earth Friendly and Simple Green bathroom cleaners seem to be everywhere. Hopefully, one of them you may like.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t seem to find Vintage diet tonic. ShopRite or Acme hasn’t had it in months. Any information would be appreciated! Thank you! — JoAnne

Dear JoAnne: You can get a liter bottle of Vintage Diet Tonic for 50 cents at Walmart.

Reader tips

Raymond Vagnoni wrote in: “On July 29 you responded to Rita and Pete Deiuliss, who still used a flip phone and were looking for a good deal on a cellphone plan. It’s after the fact, but just last week I found out T-Mobile has a $20 a month unlimited talk and text plan, with no contract. Just the basics: No Facebook, no TikTok, no internet, no streaming. A lot of seniors, myself included, don’t use those features anyway, especially if they have a flip phone. For email, I use my laptop. I just wanted to share this information with you. I enjoy your column. Keep up the good work.”

Steals of the week

Acme

One-pound grass-fed 85% lean ground beef: $5.

Signature Select value-pack chicken drums, legs or thighs: 99 cents per pound.

Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $5.

Large snow crab clusters: $13.99.

Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $5.

Prego 24-ounce pasta sauce: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*

Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh lunchmeat: $3.99. Limit three.*

Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Signature Select frozen 12-ounce juices: 39 cents. Limit two.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.99. Limit two.*

Signature Select rising crust or thin crust pizza: Two for $10. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

My Mochi 9.1-ounce ice cream: $1.99.

Cottonelle bath tissue mega roll 6-pack: $4.99.

Betty Crocker Suddenly Salad: $1.25.

Lipton iced tea mix: half price.

Kleenex facial tissues: Three for $4. Must buy three.

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

Instant Pot 3-quart duo: $39.99.

Arm & Hammer 2X laundry detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit four.*

Annie’s mac and cheese boxes: 10 for $9. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Toastmaster appliances and Good Cook cookware and bakeware are buy one, get one half price at Dollar General.

A Pfaltzgraff 53-piece flatware set regularly $129.99 is on sale for $49.99 at Boscov’s. Assorted 15-inch storage ottomans are half price for $14.99.

Assorted summer BBQ, coolers, candles, domestics, toys, pools and housewares are 60% off at Rite Aid.

Puff’s facial tissues and summer seasonal items are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

Ajax laundry detergent, Kellogg’s cereal or Pop-Tarts are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Get 20% off kids shoes at Target. A Room Essentials futon is on sale for $97.

Coast 16-pack of bar soap is $6.79 and Irish Spring 8-pack of bar soap is $3.49 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A gallon of Simoniz Gold car wash and conditioner concentrate (which makes 42 gallons) is $8.99.