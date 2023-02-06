Connection is very important for our physical and mental health as well as emotional well-being.

In fact, social connection is foundational — a core need just as vital as maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, getting enough quality sleep, and staying physically active and mentally engaged.

When referring to the concept of social connection, it means the feeling that you generally get when you’re close to other people and/or belonging to a group of people.

Studies show that people with strong, healthy social connections have a plethora of benefits from living longer to having fewer mental health issues (anxiety, depression) to stronger immune systems to better self esteem to a greater satisfaction with life. Add to this, studies have found that socializing lowers the risk of dementia and lessens memory loss.

One landmark study showed that the lack of social connection is as great — or greater — a detriment to health than obesity, smoking and high blood pressure. Low levels of social connection are associated with declines in physical and psychological health as well as a higher likelihood for behavior that can lead to further isolation.

Add to these, connection is also vital for our personal growth and development. When surrounded by people who support and encourage us, we feel fueled and energized and we’re more likely to reach our goals. In contrast, disconnectedness does the opposite as we’re not getting outside intelligence, accountability, respect, acknowledgment, intimacy and all of the other valuable input we get from relationships.

Social media

Social media is rising, and there are mixed findings reported regarding the role social media plays in fostering social connectedness, suggesting that some people may experience both positive and negative outcomes.

Additionally, it’s now more likely the majority of an individual’s offline social network can be contacted online. This trend has changed the dynamics of social interaction and implications for how the need for social connectedness is established, maintained or thwarted. Important studies to examine the relationship between social media use and social connectedness are ongoing.

For this, I am writing about your sense of a social community that you “feel authentic connection” in which your needs are considered and important.

Keeping connections living

In today’s demanding, fast-paced and technology-driven world, with commitments (and distractions) at every turn, it’s easy to lose touch with our connections.

Friendships shift, family dynamics can be complicated and it may feel harder to meet new people. Here are some practical ways — and new considerations — for connecting with others:

Remind yourself that authentic connection is key to your well-being. Make building and maintaining your relationships a priority.

Reach out to a friend or family member. They’re likely to be understanding and supportive of your needs and can provide the connection you need.

Set aside time each day to connect — ideally through a phone call, a video chat or even a simple text/email message.

Plan in-person time to engage. Dinner, taking a walk or doing any other activity that you enjoy “together” with others.

Make a list of what you’re interested in, what you’ve always wanted to do and things you’d like to try. Find an anchor activity that aligns with your interests and join a social group. It’s a great way to connect with like-minded individuals.

Volunteering is a wonderful way to connect with others and give back to your community.

When connecting, be present. While we know this, we must actively work toward building and maintaining our connections. Perhaps a distracting phone call or email got your attention just before connecting, and you are a bit distant. Being present is key, actively listening and sharing.

Where needed, shift thoughts of “I don’t have time to connect” to “I have time for this!”

Again, while we all know this, it’s good to remember if you want to connect you have to be transparent and open up about yourself. For example, if someone asks about your weekend, share some details, or the time talking can fall short of a good connection. When we share our thoughts and feelings with others, we create deeper and more meaningful, stronger connections.

Building relationships takes time, effort, commitment and courage. Along with making time and taking the lead, you need to be connected to yourself. Know yourself, including your likes/dislikes, what does/doesn’t work for you, strengths/weaknesses, hopes/dreams. They are all important as you cultivate your connections.

A reminder: Eat your fruits and greens, get a good night’s sleep, exercise and manage stress. But don’t forget to connect. It’s essential to your health and well-being!