A good night's sleep goes a long way: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Alertness, mood and energy are all linked to your sleep. In addition, not getting proper sleep increases your risk for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, stroke and mental decline as well as Alzheimer’s dementia.

Getting a good night of sleep — feeling rested, rejuvenated and refreshed — is more than just getting the recommended number of hours of slumber. For many years, the focus has been on quantity with little mention of quality. However, quality matters — in fact, it may be more important — because not all sleep is restorative.

Having key understandings and establishing healthy bedtime habits can get you both the quantity and quality of sleep you need.

What is restorative sleep?Historically, this term has been commonly used, but poorly defined. New research aims to evaluate restorative sleep as whether the person was in a good mood, rested, refreshed, energetic, mentally alert and ready to start the day. Or, were they grouchy, tired or sleepy?

When we look at sleep, the parameters matter. Previous studies have found that just three in 10 people had issues with sleep when focusing on quantity (number of hours), instead of quality. However, if a person wakes up feeling awful, even when their sleep was of the right duration, that’s important to capture. And, newer research focusing on quality, or restorative sleep, has uncovered that actually seven in 10 people, on average, need help improving their sleep. Using quantity only, grossly underestimates the problem of insomnia. And, given the myriad of associated problems as a result of inadequate sleep, this is problematic.

What happens during restorative stages of sleep?

There is a misconception that when we sleep, it’s an opportunity for our brain and body to shut down and rest. But, in actuality, it’s a time for rebuilding and recovery. During restorative sleep stages:

Our brain shifts to more of a housekeeping role that includes removing toxins that build up while you’re awake.

We store new information and discard what’s not needed (sort of like a computer data download).

Our nerve cells communicate and reorganize (supports healthy brain function).

We repair cells in the brain and throughout the body.

Our body builds bone and muscle.

We strengthen our immune system.

Our body releases hormones and proteins.

These complex set of functions don’t start immediately with sleep but require moving through various stages of sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has identified four sleep stages, each differing by neurological activity. The first two stages are marked by lighter levels of sleep. The last two deeper stages (one being REM, Rapid Eye Movement, where the person dreams) are considered restorative. Our body cycles through these stages every 2 hours.

Conversely, non-restorative sleep is restless, light or of poor quality. And while the time or duration of quality sleep is important, it is equally important (if not more) that your body and mind get the restorative rest through sleep you need.

Tips to help achieve a restorative sleep

First and foremost, establish and maintain good sleep hygiene — the routines and rituals you undergo before going to sleep.

Stick to a sleep and wake-up schedule even on weekends, holidays and days off. It’s difficult for our body to properly adjust come Monday or at the end of vacation to the school or work schedule we have. It can be very disruptive.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine. Doing so allows you to unwind. Most of us do not have an on/off button when it comes to falling asleep. We need to transition. Find relaxing activities to engage in an hour or so before bedtime so you can drift off to sleep.

Allow your melatonin to rise by turning down the lights and powering down. Melatonin is a sleep hormone that is suppressed by natural sunlight as well as artificial light. This includes from light bulbs, televisions, smart phones, laptops and computers. Take active efforts to stop sending and replying to text messages and emails before bedtime.

Refrain from napping too long and experiencing sleep inertia. Doing so increases your chances of falling into deep stages of sleep that are more difficult to awaken from. And, if you do, you can feel confused or exhausted.

Keep alcohol and caffeine consumption to a minimum. Overall, avoid stimulants. If you’re having difficulty sleeping, avoid caffeinated items, including tea, chocolate, and sodas – which also contain caffeine. The effects of caffeine can last 3 to 7 hours after you consume it.

Being active earlier in the day (as little as 30 minutes per day) can improve your sleep quality, as well as your overall health.

Keeping your sleep hygiene as a top priority, alongside a healthy diet, being physically active, avoiding dangerous substances, and managing stress is key to an overall healthy life.