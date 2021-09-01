A fan of Franny looking for a fan of his own

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a big ceiling fan. Color doesn’t matter. — Kenny T.

Dear Kenny: This week at Home Depot, get a 52-inch Rothley II LED ceiling fan that even includes the bulbs regularly $69.97 on sale for $48.98.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Hellman’s relish sandwich spread mayonnaise. I haven’t seen it on shelves at ShopRite in Somers Point or at Acme in Ventnor. Help me find this product. It is delicious. — Elaine Small

Dear Elaine: Get Hellmann’s 15-ounce spread at Walmart.com for $30! And only five were left, so order quickly. Or get two 15-ounce jars of Best Foods spread at Walmart for $5.34. Best Foods makes Hellmann’s and uses the Best Food name west of the Rockies. I emailed you both links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a white cabinet that is the equivalent to the bottom of a dining room cabinet without the glass top. — Wally M., Mays Landing

Dear Wally: Get a Tvilum Madrid 2-door Sideboard with three drawers in white at HomeSquare.com for $242.99 with free shipping. I emailed you the link.