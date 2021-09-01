A fan of Franny looking for a fan of his own

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a big ceiling fan. Color doesn’t matter. — Kenny T.
Dear Kenny: This week at Home Depot, get a 52-inch Rothley II LED ceiling fan that even includes the bulbs regularly $69.97 on sale for $48.98.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Hellman’s relish sandwich spread mayonnaise. I haven’t seen it on shelves at ShopRite in Somers Point or at Acme in Ventnor. Help me find this product. It is delicious. — Elaine Small
Dear Elaine: Get Hellmann’s 15-ounce spread at Walmart.com for $30! And only five were left, so order quickly. Or get two 15-ounce jars of Best Foods spread at Walmart for $5.34. Best Foods makes Hellmann’s and uses the Best Food name west of the Rockies. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a white cabinet that is the equivalent to the bottom of a dining room cabinet without the glass top. — Wally M., Mays Landing
Dear Wally: Get a Tvilum Madrid 2-door Sideboard with three drawers in white at HomeSquare.com for $242.99 with free shipping. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Gulden’s 12-ounce spicy mustard: $1.
Signature SELECT 12.5-ounce pure maple syrup: $6.99.
Ore-Ida french fries or tater tots: $3.
Hamburger Helper: $1.
Boneless pork loin roasts: Buy one, get one free.
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
Edy’s or Haagen-Dazs ice cream: Buy one get one free.
Kind bars: 88 cents.
Nature Valley Bars or select General Mills cereal: 99 cents. Limit 6 offers.*
Hormel one-pound Black Label bacon: $4.99. Limit two offers.*
Whole seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one offer.*
Lucerne 18-count large eggs: $1.49. Limit one offer.*
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish: Three for $5. Limit 6 offers.*
*with your Acme Digital coupon.
ShopRiteTuttorosso 28-ounce can tomatoes: 88 cents.
Kraft 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.99.
Little neck clams: Fifty for $17.99.
Margaritaville or Mr. & Mrs. T drink mixes: $3.99.
Kettle Brand 8- to 8.5-ounce chips: Two for $5.
Ten ears of corn: $2. Limit one offer.*
Red, green or black seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 5 pounds.*
Barilla pasta: Three for $3. Limit four offers.*
Folgers 23.4-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
Panera soup cups: $2.99. Limit four.*
Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Silver Falls 24-pack of bottled water is $2.50 a case at Family Dollar.
Red Bull 4-pack is $5.99 at Walgreens.
Three-quart mums are two for $10 at Lowe’s. One-pint mums are four for $5.
Miracle Grow .75 cubic-feet garden soil is three for $10 at Home Depot.
Dr. Scholl’s foot care products are buy one, get one at half price at Rite Aid.
A 500-count pack of computer paper is $3.99 at Target. Get a HP 14-inch Chromebook for $169.99.
Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS. A case of Gold Emblem bottled water is $2.99.
Boscov’s entire stock of 18-count French Roasted Coffee K-cups is $2.99. Get a Dirt Devil Razor bagless multifloor upright vacuum cleaner regularly $119.99 on sale for $79.99.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday only at Dollar General get a 2-pack of Dunkin Donuts 10 count K-cups for $11, Angel Soft 6-pack of megaroll bath tissue for $4.50 and a stand fan for $15. Saturday only, get $5 off your $25 purchase.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.