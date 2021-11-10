A classic candy is still available for its fans: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please let me know where I can buy Goldberg’s Peanut Chews candy? Walmart use to carry them, but no more. I have looked everywhere. — Linda Nelson

Dear Linda: They are still being made, and you can purchase them at peepsandcompany.com. Get 18 Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews 3.3-ounce king-size bars for $37.95. According to its website, most ShopRites and Rite Aids sell them.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column! A few weeks ago, you mentioned someone local who drives people to the airport. We didn’t think we needed the info then and didn’t write down the number. Now we need someone with that service. — Bruce L.

Dear Bruce: Clark Hindelang is one of the drivers who wrote in about a month ago. His website is hindelangcarservice.com, and his phone number is 609-513-5983.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been trying to buy Molly McButter. Shop Rite, Acme and Walmart have not had it in stock. Is it no longer available, or what’s the deal? Thanks! — Calista Ruga