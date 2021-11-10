A classic candy is still available for its fans: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please let me know where I can buy Goldberg’s Peanut Chews candy? Walmart use to carry them, but no more. I have looked everywhere. — Linda Nelson
Dear Linda: They are still being made, and you can purchase them at peepsandcompany.com. Get 18 Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews 3.3-ounce king-size bars for $37.95. According to its website, most ShopRites and Rite Aids sell them.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column! A few weeks ago, you mentioned someone local who drives people to the airport. We didn’t think we needed the info then and didn’t write down the number. Now we need someone with that service. — Bruce L.
Dear Bruce: Clark Hindelang is one of the drivers who wrote in about a month ago. His website is hindelangcarservice.com, and his phone number is 609-513-5983.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been trying to buy Molly McButter. Shop Rite, Acme and Walmart have not had it in stock. Is it no longer available, or what’s the deal? Thanks! — Calista Ruga
Dear Calista: It is still listed on bgfoods.com. However, when I put in the Atlantic City zip code, no stores came up. The only place I can find it is on Amazon.com, which sells a two-pack for $20.89 with free shipping. Even on Amazon, the larger packs of 12 or 20 are out of stock. If you love it, I would buy all I can now because it doesn’t look good. Start looking in dollar stores, too. Discontinued items, if it is one, are sent there. I emailed you both links.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: $1.
A value pack of chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
Duncan Hines cake mix or brownie mix: $1.
One pound of Shady Brook ground turkey: $2.99.
Totino’s Party Pizza: $1.
Lean Cuisine: Five for $10. Must buy five.
Hamburger Helper: $1.
Rapa or Habbersett 1-pound scrapple: $2.50.
All Pompeian red wine, balsamic or organic vinegar: 25% off.
Herr’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
Hershey’s 8-ounce baking cocoa: $3.49.
Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
Three-pound bag of clementines: $3.99. Limit one.*
Lucerne 30-pack of large eggs: $2.99. Limit one.*
Waterfront Bistro 13- to 15-count shrimp: $15.98 for a 2-pound bag. Limit one bag.*
Signature Select refreshe 35-pack bottles of spring water: $2.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Hotel, Keller’s or Breakstone 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
Sargento 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.99.
Tutorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: 88 cents.
Bone-in New York strip steak: $6.99 per pound.
Ronzoni pasta or lasagna: 88 cents.
ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Arm & Hammer Ultra Max 3in1 body wash, shampoo and conditioner: 99 cents.
Galbani 1-pound mozzarella: $2.49.
Nonni’s Biscotti: $2.49.
ShopRite Trading Compony Imported Panettone: $4.99.
Colavita 25.5-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $5.99.
Eight O’Clock 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $3.99.
Knorr’s soup & dip mix: 99 cents.
Bob’s Red Mill products: 20% off.
Folgers 22.6- to 25.4-ounce coffee: $4.49.
Kodak extra heavy duty batteries 20-pack of AA or AAA: 99 cents. Limit 4.*
Purex laundry detergent: Two for $3. Limit four offers.*
Chobani 5.3-ounce Greek yogurt: 10 for $8. Limit one offer.*
Pint of blueberries: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
ShopRite 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.*
Tips
A PowerXL grill and air-fryer combo regularly $189.99 is on sale at Target for $99.99. A Shark Al WiFi robotic vacuum regularly $449.99 is on sale for $299.99.
Michaels has 50% off all of its Christmas trees.
A 28-inch gas fire pit table is on sale at Ace Hardware for $149.99.
Rite Aid has Old Spice gift sets on sale for $9.99.
CVS has 25% off their photo Christmas cards, ornaments, magnets and wall tiles.
Get the gift of the week at Walgreens, a sitting dragon or a unicorn plush at half price.
A Project Source two-outlet outdoor plug-in timer is on sale at Lowe’s for $12.98.
Get a Hampton Bay 48000 BTU stainless steel patio heater at Home Depot for $99.
Can You Help?
George Genna is a fan of McDonald’s fish fillet sandwiches. He wants to make them at home with the same quality and weight, but the ones he has tried from the supermarkets are inferior, he states. Does anyone know where to buy similar ones that taste like the ones from McDonald’s?
