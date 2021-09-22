A blender that doesn't break is on the shopping list this week

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know of a blender that does not come apart at the bottom? Did you ever twist a little too much to take the pitcher off and all the liquid is on the counter or the floor? — Barbara Rainear, Ocean City
Dear Barbara: Honestly, no, I have never had that problem. I have a Ninja Blender, and it has such a tight lid it would never come off even if you shook the blender as hard as you can. There are a lot of different models. I don’t have a very high end one. I bought mine years ago at Christmas Tree Shops for maybe $60. You can get the Ninja Professional 1,000-watt blender at Walmart for $79. Kohl’s has one on sale for $99. If the sale is going on now and you have a 30% off coupon, that would be an even better deal.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Wyler’s chicken (or beef) with herbs & spices bouillon cubes. — Pat Gabor, Brigantine
Dear Pat: According to Wyler’s website, they do not carry beef with herbs & spices bouillon cubes, only chicken. I found it on the Walmart.com, but the cost is $18.85 the chicken variety in a 3.25 -ounce jar and emailed you the links. If you ever get to M&S Produce on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, they sell lots of spices, including chicken bouillon or beef bouillon in a spice jar for $1 each.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know why it is so difficult to find light cream at ShopRite, Acme or the Tilton Market? — Jenny, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Jenny: I never seem to have a problem finding light cream at ShopRite in Somers Point. It is in the case in the back of the last aisle, not where the milk is on the back wall, if that helps. You can also get it at any Wawa.
Reader tipsTheresa Meeker wrote in to let Cheryle know she found Garnier Fructis blow-dry, frizz-free cream at the Somers Point ShopRite.
Steals of the week
Acme
Broccoli crowns or asparagus: $1.49 per pound.
Lancaster Brand boneless beef roast, bottom round or rump: $3.99 per pound.
Center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.
Signature SELECT 35-pack of bottled spring water: $3.99.
Tuttorosso canned tomatoes: $1.
Cheetos or Fritos 6.5- to 10-ounce bag: $3.
Healthy Choice Simply Steamers: $3.50.
Celentano pasta line: half price.
Halloween home or party decor: 33% off.
Mattel Hot Wheels: $1.
Hard Farm spaghetti, acorn or butternut squash: 99 cents each.
Premio one-pound Italian sausage: $3.99.
Boneless pork tenderloin: $3.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*
Red or green seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit three pounds.*
Waterfront BISTRO 13- to 15-count shrimp: $15.98 for two-pound bag.*
Lucerne one-pound butter quarters: $2.49. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.
ShopRite deli-sliced American cheese: $3.99 per pound.
ShopRite deli-sliced domestic Swiss cheese: $5.99 per pound.
BelGioioso deli-sliced mozzarella or provolone cheese: $4.99 per pound.
Northland 64-ounce 100% cranberry juice blends: $1.49.
Utz snacks or Wise potato chips: half price.
Pillsbury cake or brownie mix: 77 cents.
Pillsbury frosting: 88 cents.
Fresh rainbow trout: $4.99 per pound.
Brut or Sure deodorant: half price.
Mums plants in 8-inch pots: Three for $15.
Rondele garlic & herb spreadable cheese: $3.99.
OnCor 26- to 28-ounce dinners: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*
Rao’s frozen entrees: $1.99. Limit one.*
Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.49. Limit four.*
Dunkin Donut 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
Cottonelle six-pack mega roll bath tissue: $5.99. Limit one.*
Progresso spicy soup: Four for $5. Limit four offers.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Earthgro 1.5-cubuic fee brown mulch is on sale at Home Depot for $3.48 through Thursday.
A 29-ounce rotisserie chicken is $4.50 at Walmart.
Maxwelll House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. Select Post or Quaker cereal is $1.99 each.
A three-pack of COOPER CUISINE skillets regularly $49.99 are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s. A Bissell Sweep Up manual sweeper regularly $29.99 is on sale for $9.99.
Secret Silky hosiery is half price at Rite Aid.
Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee, Gevalia, McCafe or Maxwell House 12-pack Kcups are $4.99 at CVS.
This week at Target, get 20% off tops and denim for the family, hair care, pet toys and accessories, and cereal.
All craft storage at Michaels is 40% off. Most fall and Halloween items are also 40% off.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
