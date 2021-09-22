A blender that doesn't break is on the shopping list this week

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know of a blender that does not come apart at the bottom? Did you ever twist a little too much to take the pitcher off and all the liquid is on the counter or the floor? — Barbara Rainear, Ocean City

Dear Barbara: Honestly, no, I have never had that problem. I have a Ninja Blender, and it has such a tight lid it would never come off even if you shook the blender as hard as you can. There are a lot of different models. I don’t have a very high end one. I bought mine years ago at Christmas Tree Shops for maybe $60. You can get the Ninja Professional 1,000-watt blender at Walmart for $79. Kohl’s has one on sale for $99. If the sale is going on now and you have a 30% off coupon, that would be an even better deal.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Wyler’s chicken (or beef) with herbs & spices bouillon cubes. — Pat Gabor, Brigantine