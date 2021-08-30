8 points to know about the delta variant: Dr. Nina Radcliff

4. People who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are most at risk — including those who have been infected with COVID-19, in the past.

As the delta variant surges across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone eligible should get the vaccine, including those who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past. While antibodies from a COVID-19 infection may offer some degree of protection against a future infection (aka “natural immunity”), those who already have had the virus may still be vulnerable, perhaps especially to the delta variant.

A recent study compared reinfection rates of people who had previously had COVID-19 and found that unvaccinated individuals were more than twice as likely to be reinfected than fully vaccinated individuals. For that reason, and others, including the fact that the level of natural immunity protection can drastically vary between individuals, many experts don’t recommend relying on natural immunity alone to prevent a COVID-19 infection. The vaccine elicits many more antibodies than a natural infection, so even as the vaccine declines, the protection lasts longer than it would from a natural infection.