Collectors search for uncut early paper dolls: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: While traveling last summer, I visited an old Virginia school house that was being torn down so a new one could be built. During one of the days I was there, an auction of items left in the school house was held and for $5 I purchased a number of old, uncut paper doll books in perfect condition that were left in the school’s library. I am interested in information about paper dolls as collectibles and have listed some of the books I would like to sell. — R.R. Avalon
Answer: One of the producers of what are presently known as paper dolls was London publisher Raphael Tuck of Tuck and Sons, Inc. in England. During the late 1800s, many were distributed in the United States by advertising companies who used them to promote their customers’ products. As a result, some were found regularly in popular women’s magazines.
Saalfield Publishing Company, which opened in 1900, was another of the world’s largest children’s book producers. Founded in Akron, Ohio, by Arthur J. Saafield, it also published educational toys, games, songbooks, coloring books and paper dolls.
Throughout the early to mid-20th century, paper doll popularity continued to grow, peaking in the 1940s, but was eventually replaced after TV caused many children to lose interest in cutting, creating and playing with the paper people. However, during later years, interest in paper dolls associated with T V and film stars revived the search and hobby.
It is important to remember that paper doll cut sets are worth only half the price of dolls in mint, original book condition that is uncut or otherwise changed.
Some current prices paid for paper doll sets you would like to sell include:
• Saafield Flying Nun #5121 1968, $40
• Grace Kelly Cut-Out Dolls Whitman 1956, $110
• Howdy Doody Puppet Show 1952, $25,00
• Mary Poppins 1962-66, $40
• Pat Boone Cut-Outs Whitman 1959-1968, $50
Question: Among some treasures left in an old house we recently purchased is a boxed, like-new interesting animated wall clock listed on the kitchen contents sheet as a “wood, 3-D Betty Boop Clock with swinging leg pendulum” and “NJ Croce Mfg. Co.” We hope you can tell us about the clock, it’s possible value and “Betty Boop” — L.R. Woodbine.
Answer: Betty Boop was an animated cartoon character created by Max Fleischer (1883-1972) at his Fleischer Studios and later released by Paramount Pictures
From 1930 until 1939, theatrical cartoons, as well as comic books and mass merchandising featuring the popular jazz-age flapper, eventually established her as one of the best and most popular cartoon characters in the world.
Mostly a musical character, sexy, coy Boop-oop-a-doop, popular 1920s actress Clara Bow often was considered an inspiration for the mostly musical Boop cartoon character usually attired in a short-skirted dress and a fringe garter.
Marketers rediscovered Betty Boop merchandise in the 1980s, through two T V specials — one in 1985 and the other in 1989.
A battery-driven, new in-box 3-D animated leg pendulum wall clock like yours originally sold for $45. A recent asking price for that clock was $105, and recent prices paid ranged from $20 to $40.
During 2002, Betty Boop was voted one of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of all time, ranking at No. 17.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
