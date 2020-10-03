Collectors search for uncut early paper dolls: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: While traveling last summer, I visited an old Virginia school house that was being torn down so a new one could be built. During one of the days I was there, an auction of items left in the school house was held and for $5 I purchased a number of old, uncut paper doll books in perfect condition that were left in the school’s library. I am interested in information about paper dolls as collectibles and have listed some of the books I would like to sell. — R.R. Avalon

Answer: One of the producers of what are presently known as paper dolls was London publisher Raphael Tuck of Tuck and Sons, Inc. in England. During the late 1800s, many were distributed in the United States by advertising companies who used them to promote their customers’ products. As a result, some were found regularly in popular women’s magazines.

Saalfield Publishing Company, which opened in 1900, was another of the world’s largest children’s book producers. Founded in Akron, Ohio, by Arthur J. Saafield, it also published educational toys, games, songbooks, coloring books and paper dolls.